From Brave AI:

“Investigators in Calabria, southern Italy, confirmed that arsonists spread wildfires by tying flammable-soaked rags to the tails of stray cats and setting them alight. The terrified animals were released into dry fields, where they ran and spread the flames, particularly in the Pollino National Park.

Key Details

Method : Suspects used flammable rags , candles , and delayed ignition devices to ignite fires deliberately.

Official Response : Domenico Costarella of the Calabria Civil Protection Agency condemned the acts as “inhumane” and “truly criminal.”

Rewards : The Italian Association for the Defence of Animals and the Environment has offered a €1,000 reward for information leading to the perpetrators.

Context: This tactic has been used previously in Sicily and near Naples, often linked to organized crime groups attempting to acquire burned land at reduced prices.

Note: While reports specifically document the use of cats in recent 2026 incidents, there is no mention in the provided context of dogs being used for this purpose.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan