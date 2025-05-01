From here:

HHS to reexamine massive $89 billion contract awarded to California nonprofit: Report | Just The News

“The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is reportedly reconsidering a massive contract the National Cancer Institute awarded to a California nonprofit in January to operate a cancer research lab in Maryland.”

“The $89 billion award was given to the Alliance for Advancing Biomedical Research on January 17, just three days before former President Joe Biden left office. The nonprofit is also considered untested because it has not received or spent a penny since its inception in 2022, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Wednesday.”

$89 billion bucks to a “non-profit” three days before the expiry of a POTUS term????

"It’s outrageous Biden’s NIH shoved a nearly $90 billion contract out the door just days before President Trump returned to office," Grassley told the Free Beacon. "Even worse, the money would have flowed to an organization that can’t clearly protect itself from adversaries like China. “

Did DOGE spot this or someone else!!!

Biden probably had no clue, and this was the “autopen” of the Democratic Party operatives in the White House who were running the country.

This is axiomatic of the massive scandal that no-one is talking about.

Did unelected “officials” take complete control of the White House – maybe they were directed by the Chinese government?!?!?

Onwards!!!