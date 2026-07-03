From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

Watch: SHOCKING Footage Of Two Tier Policing - modernity

“In the latest sickening example of two-tier policing under Keir Starmer’s government, a female officer in Birmingham charged straight into a street attack, shielded the three black aggressors, and then turned her aggression on their white British victim — an inebriated teenager who had just been randomly assaulted.”

“While the attackers dispersed without consequence, multiple officers swarmed the white lad, barked obscenities at him, shoved him into a police car the wrong way round, and then dragged him back out again.

A bystander who tried to explain that the white kid was the victim was completely ignored.

(14) 𝔍𝔬𝔰𝔥𝔲𝔞⚡️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 on X: “3 blacks attack a drunk white kid in Birmingham, the female police officer comes in to protect the violent blacks and arrest the white kid Absolutely disgusting the way white people are treated in England (@KnockoutAudit) https://t.co/Nct3OcqxaQ” / X

Wth is going on?

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