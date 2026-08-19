From Brave AI::

“The UK’s Home Office has issued new guidance to asylum seekers explicitly warning that rape is a serious crime in the UK that can result in prison, loss of asylum support, and negative impacts on asylum claims.

The booklet states that consent is required in every sexual situation, even within marriage, and clarifies that women are equal to men, possessing the right to work, study, and make their own choices without control or restriction.”

What’s next booklets stating “ do not beat your wife, marry your cousin, mutilate the genitals of girls, allow your women to walk the streets unaccompanied, commit honour killings????

Expect outrage from the Muslim community about ‘victimisation of their deeply held religious beliefs!

Who will get the booklet? ALL immigrants over tle last 5-10 years or just Muslims or just those from particular countries such as Somalia, Eritrea, Pakistan, Syria, Romania, Albania, Sudan, Iran etc?

Data covering the Muslim invasion for the EU and UK remains top secret!

“Based on the provided search context, specific annual migration figures for the last ten years (2016–2026) are not available. The most recent detailed data covers the period from mid-2010 to mid-2016, during which approximately 3.7 million Muslims migrated to Europe, averaging roughly 616,000 per year.

2010–2016 Breakdown: This total included 2.5 million regular migrants (workers, students) and 1.3 million refugees or those expected to gain refugee status.

Refugee Surge: The annual rate spiked significantly between 2014 and mid-2016, with approximately 490,000 refugees arriving annually, largely from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

UK Specifics: The United Kingdom was a leading destination for regular Muslim migrants, receiving an estimated 1.5 million regular migrants during the 2010–2016 period, though only about 60,000 were refugees.

Data Gap: The search results do not contain annual migration statistics for the period from 2016 to 2024/2025.

Exact official statistics for the number of Muslim immigrants arriving in the UK specifically within the last five years (2021–2026) are not provided in the available search context.

However, broader immigration data indicates that:

Between mid-2010 and mid-2016, an estimated 43% of all immigrants to the UK were Muslim, with over 1.5 million ordinary immigrants arriving during that period.

The Muslim population in the UK grew by approximately 1.2 million people between the 2011 and 2021 censuses, increasing from 2.8 million to nearly 4 million (6.0–6.5% of the total population).

Recent trends note a “record non-EU immigration” in the last five years, but specific religious breakdowns for this recent 5-year window are not detailed in the provided sources.

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