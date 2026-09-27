From here:
Senior civil servants spend £247k of taxpayer money on away days
“Senior civil servants have spent almost £250,000 of taxpayer money on away days so far this year, despite the Government pledging that the trips would be banned.
“Labour had promised that departments would only be permitted to hold events in government buildings rather than external venues.
Yet average monthly spending this year on senior Civil Service away days has almost tripled in comparison to Labour’s first three months in office, rising from more than £10,000 to around £27,000.”
“The total cost of senior civil servants’ away days so far this year has come to at least £247,020.38 so far at the Department for Transport, the Home Office, the Northern Ireland Office, the Department of Health and Social Care, Ministry of Justice, HM Treasury, the Department for Energy, the Department for Business, and the Department for Education.
“The Department for Transport has spent more than £30,000 on 11 events, including £13,750 on a session that included a team-building workshop.
The Ministry of Justice spent £40,632.88 on two events, with one held at a theatre in Birmingham costing more than £34,000 and focusing on “strengthening performance, leadership and culture across the organisation”.
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spent £51,345.12 on three events. Two were held at the Park Plaza hotel in Waterloo and the Leonardo Royal Hotel St Pauls, which both have four-star rated hotels.
“The Treasury spent £25,214.91 on two events, one being an “executive management team” day held at the British Museum. The department hired an external facilitator to “design and deliver the away day” who “supported leadership alignment” and “collective consideration of organisational priorities”.
The Department for Education spent more than £27,000 on a single “development day” for senior civil servants at Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield.
Each of these departments is headed by a cabinet minister.
Here’s a list of all of them who look like they would struggle to run a bath, let alone a government department responsible for billions of pounds of taxpayer money:
From Brave AI:
“Andy Burnham serves as the Prime Minister, heading the current UK government. His Cabinet includes Louise Haigh as First Secretary of State and John Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer.
The Cabinet ministers are:
Ed Miliband: Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
Shabana Mahmood: Secretary of State for the Home Department
Wes Streeting: Secretary of State for Defence
Yvette Cooper: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
Alex Norris: Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice
Lucy Powell: Secretary of State for Education
Pat McFadden: Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
Jonathan Reynolds: Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade
Angela Rayner: Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government
Heidi Alexander: Secretary of State for Transport
Miatta Fahnbulleh: Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
Lisa Nandy: Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Dame Angela Eagle: Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Sir Chris Bryant: Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
Douglas Alexander: Secretary of State for Scotland
Stephen Kinnock: Secretary of State for Wales
Anneliese Midgley: Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip)
Baroness Smith of Basildon: Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords
Sir Alan Campbell: Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons
Bridget Phillipson: Minister for Women and Equalities
Additionally, Emma Reynolds (Chief Secretary to the Treasury), Ellie Reeves (Attorney General), Kanishka Narayan (Minister for Artificial Intelligence), and Matthew Pennycook (Minister for Housing and Planning) also attend Cabinet meetings.
Reminder- Ellie Reeves is ex- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ SISTER!
Either these ministers are blissfully unaware of the expense accounts of their civil servant or they signed off on these boondoggles.
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Peter. keep your 'antenna up'.... from a friend from across the pond.
In the US in the late 1970's our Navy (psychologists) devised a program called 'Organizational Effectiveness"... it was later used throughout the US military and even corporations (know of a couple of international oil companies who used it in the US)... in the 1990's were using it.
OE taught (brainwashed attendees) into .. in my opinion... 'Group Think'. No one was responsible (leader) for anything... they all had a vote (even the 18 year old who just got hired to clean the restrooms). It is still being used ..under different names.
Saw many former potentials leaders .. turn into bowls of jelly... with no backbone, and reluctance to have an opinion.
Your article and its comments sound like the same program under a different name.
They spend so much of our money yet get NOTHING right. Typical.