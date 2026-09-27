From here:

Senior civil servants spend £247k of taxpayer money on away days

“Senior civil servants have spent almost £250,000 of taxpayer money on away days so far this year, despite the Government pledging that the trips would be banned.

“Labour had promised that departments would only be permitted to hold events in government buildings rather than external venues.

Yet average monthly spending this year on senior Civil Service away days has almost tripled in comparison to Labour’s first three months in office, rising from more than £10,000 to around £27,000.”

“The total cost of senior civil servants’ away days so far this year has come to at least £247,020.38 so far at the Department for Transport, the Home Office, the Northern Ireland Office, the Department of Health and Social Care, Ministry of Justice, HM Treasury, the Department for Energy, the Department for Business, and the Department for Education.

“The Department for Transport has spent more than £30,000 on 11 events, including £13,750 on a session that included a team-building workshop.

The Ministry of Justice spent £40,632.88 on two events, with one held at a theatre in Birmingham costing more than £34,000 and focusing on “strengthening performance, leadership and culture across the organisation”.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spent £51,345.12 on three events. Two were held at the Park Plaza hotel in Waterloo and the Leonardo Royal Hotel St Pauls, which both have four-star rated hotels.

“The Treasury spent £25,214.91 on two events, one being an “executive management team” day held at the British Museum. The department hired an external facilitator to “design and deliver the away day” who “supported leadership alignment” and “collective consideration of organisational priorities”.

The Department for Education spent more than £27,000 on a single “development day” for senior civil servants at Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield.

Each of these departments is headed by a cabinet minister.

Here’s a list of all of them who look like they would struggle to run a bath, let alone a government department responsible for billions of pounds of taxpayer money:

From Brave AI:

“Andy Burnham serves as the Prime Minister, heading the current UK government. His Cabinet includes Louise Haigh as First Secretary of State and John Healey as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The Cabinet ministers are:

Ed Miliband : Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Shabana Mahmood : Secretary of State for the Home Department

Wes Streeting : Secretary of State for Defence

Yvette Cooper : Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Alex Norris : Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

Lucy Powell : Secretary of State for Education

Pat McFadden : Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Jonathan Reynolds : Secretary of State for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade

Angela Rayner : Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government

Heidi Alexander : Secretary of State for Transport

Miatta Fahnbulleh : Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Lisa Nandy : Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

Dame Angela Eagle : Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Sir Chris Bryant : Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Douglas Alexander : Secretary of State for Scotland

Stephen Kinnock : Secretary of State for Wales

Anneliese Midgley : Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip)

Baroness Smith of Basildon : Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords

Sir Alan Campbell : Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons

Bridget Phillipson: Minister for Women and Equalities

Additionally, Emma Reynolds (Chief Secretary to the Treasury), Ellie Reeves (Attorney General), Kanishka Narayan (Minister for Artificial Intelligence), and Matthew Pennycook (Minister for Housing and Planning) also attend Cabinet meetings.

Reminder- Ellie Reeves is ex- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ SISTER!

Either these ministers are blissfully unaware of the expense accounts of their civil servant or they signed off on these boondoggles.

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