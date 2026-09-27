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Traderfran's avatar
Traderfran
Sep 27

Peter. keep your 'antenna up'.... from a friend from across the pond.

In the US in the late 1970's our Navy (psychologists) devised a program called 'Organizational Effectiveness"... it was later used throughout the US military and even corporations (know of a couple of international oil companies who used it in the US)... in the 1990's were using it.

OE taught (brainwashed attendees) into .. in my opinion... 'Group Think'. No one was responsible (leader) for anything... they all had a vote (even the 18 year old who just got hired to clean the restrooms). It is still being used ..under different names.

Saw many former potentials leaders .. turn into bowls of jelly... with no backbone, and reluctance to have an opinion.

Your article and its comments sound like the same program under a different name.

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
Sep 27

They spend so much of our money yet get NOTHING right. Typical.

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