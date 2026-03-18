From the WTF!!! FILES – what have Democrats in the USA and ‘Green’ socialists in the UK and EU got in common? Well,they obviously hate Trump, but THEY PREFER Islamic terrorism!
USA on the road to ANOTHER civl war in its 250h year?
From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)
(20) Kaitlin Bennett on X: “Delusional Democrats admit they have more in common with RADICAL ISLAM than Trump supporters and would feel safer next to someone shouting ALLAHU AKBAR than someone in a MAGA hat. 🤦♀️ https://t.co/JGTMmcxLmk” / X
It seems ‘progressives prefer the threat of being killed or having limbs blown off - to Trumps policies and tweets.
You cannot fix stupid.
‘Whatever they (Islamic fundamentalists )want to do then do it!’
So progressive!
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Thanks to the rich globalists as George Soros and others, hating America billionaires, they pay those like Starmer and other Left wing creeps, to help to create one world government, British are disarmed , but not America, so yes, in this situation there will be a civil war in America