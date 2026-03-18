From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

(20) Kaitlin Bennett on X: “Delusional Democrats admit they have more in common with RADICAL ISLAM than Trump supporters and would feel safer next to someone shouting ALLAHU AKBAR than someone in a MAGA hat. 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/JGTMmcxLmk” / X

It seems ‘progressives prefer the threat of being killed or having limbs blown off - to Trumps policies and tweets.

You cannot fix stupid.

‘Whatever they (Islamic fundamentalists )want to do then do it!’

So progressive!

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