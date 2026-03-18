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Paul Frohlich
2h

Thanks to the rich globalists as George Soros and others, hating America billionaires, they pay those like Starmer and other Left wing creeps, to help to create one world government, British are disarmed , but not America, so yes, in this situation there will be a civil war in America

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