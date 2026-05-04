From here:

South Africa scraps its debut AI policy after it was found written by AI - India Today

“South Africa has withdrawn its first ever draft national artificial intelligence (AI) policy less than three weeks after its publication, after investigators found that parts of the document contained fabricated, AI-generated academic references.

The country’s communications minister, Solly Malatsi, confirmed that at least six of the policy’s 67 references were “hallucinated” by AI, pointing either to non-existent academic journals or to articles that were never published in legitimate publications, raising serious concerns about oversight, credibility and governance.”

I wonder how much other legislation or ‘policy’ has been similarly written whilst under the influence of hallucinogenic AI ‘magic mushrooms.

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