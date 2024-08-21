Just when you thought that the Democratic Party could not descend beyond the economic insanity of 40,000 a year minimum wage for burger flippers, paying 6 figure sums for street pop cleaners, building multi-million dollar apartments for street bums, to name a few “bat-shit crazy” policies of the past, we now have this:

California Expands Homeownership to Illegal Immigrants with Zero Downpayment Loans – Finish The Race

It is a Bill, not yet enacted into law.

“Under the program, applicants can receive loans covering up to 20 percent of a home’s purchase price, without having to make a downpayment or any subsequent payments on the loan.”

“Critics assert that offering such generous terms to individuals who have violated immigration laws not only undermines the rule of law but also exacerbates the ongoing immigration crisis at the southern border.”

California has a population of around 40 million. The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development estimated that more than 181,399 people were experiencing homelessness in California in January 2023.

From here:

Profile of the Unauthorized Population - CA | migrationpolicy.org

Around 7% of California’s population = criminal immigrants!

The median house price in California is around 750,000 bucks, Barrios will be a lot cheaper, but are unlikely to be less than 400,000 bucks.

From here:

California Population | Income, Demographics, Employment, Housing (uspopulation.org)

For 2021:

More than half the State earns less than 100,000, with 30% earing less than 50,000 bucks.

30% of the State’s 40 million people = 12 million people – how many of them own a home ad how many would love the chance to get an interest free loan on a 20% down payment of 80,000 on a 400,000-dollar house? Maybe a quarter of the 12 million? 3 million homes at 400,000 each with a 20% downpayment? A 6% mortgage o the remaining 320,000 dollars works out at almost 20,000 bucks a year in mortgage repayments alone, then there’s State taxes, insurance and utilities, plus food, clothing, transport, healthcare etc!

This Bill is not for them and those are the people likely targeted. 3 million homes at 80,000 bucks each would work out at 240 billion dollars in State funded deposit downpayments.

The interest on that 240 billion is going to be around 10 billion bucks a year – in five years 50 billion, ten years 100 billion!!!

What’s the betting that 3 million homes would need to be built from scratch and would tur into crime ridden, violent, barrio slums in a few years?

Maybe those income demographics include the 2.8 million “unauthorized” (i.e. criminals) and the 280,000 homeless.

What should be obvious to the bat-shit crazy moron introducing the Bill is that covering the downpayments will not make the purchase of houses affordable.

There’s more of the “bat-shit crazy”.

“… the California Senate Appropriations Committee has advanced a controversial bill that would allow illegal immigrants to obtain home loans with no downpayment and no obligation to repay the loans.”

If an individual borrows something that the individual has no intention of returning, that is called THEFT!!!

One ca only assume that Californian politicians are in fact, members of a criminal cartel, probably working hand in paw with Mexican drug cartels that traffic criminal migrants so they ca give them free health, education, housing and all sorts of other freebies.

Onwards!!!

