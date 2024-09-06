Not content with flying criminal migrants directly from Latin and South American and other countries directly into US cities, the Biden/Harris junta has worked out a deal with Mexico.

Her’s a snippet o the flights organised at US taxpayers’ expense “… a report by the Center for Immigration Studies, a nonprofit organization that conducts research on U.S. immigration policy and is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an “anti-immigrant hate group.” According to the report, 320,000 inadmissible migrants arrived at 43 U.S. airports through parole programs from January to December 2023. “

And now, here’s the Biden/Harris; latest wheeze to defraud US taxpayers by trafficking people and imposing the direct ad opportunity costs from importing millions of “beggars” whilst ignoring the needs of the poor, elderly and sick in the US.

Biden Makes a Border Bargain With Mexico – Look What He Agreed To | RightWing

1.1 “At a Glance · Mexico provides bus rides from Mexico cities for migrants with U.S. asylum appointments. · Buses depart from Villahermosa and Tapachula. · Initiative aims to streamline asylum applications via the CBP-One app. · 20-day transit permits issued for legal passage through Mexico. · Program includes security and meals for migrants during transit.

Here’s a bit more detail from the article:

“According to the Mexican government’s announcement, non-Mexican migrants with U.S. asylum appointments will have access to these escorted bus rides departing from Villahermosa and Tapachula in southern Mexico.”

Escorted bus trips – plus meals.

Now get this:

“The primary goal of this initiative is to make the application process for asylum appointments from southern Mexico more appealing to migrants!”

“The U.S. government recently expanded access to the CBP-One app to include southern Mexico, facilitating this process.”

“These expanded legal pathways include extending the Venezuela parole process to Nicaraguans, Haitians, and Cubans, and intensifying refugee resettlement efforts from the Western Hemisphere.”

This advertising, part of the marketing plan of a human trafficking cartel – with the Biden/Harris junta providing a façade, covering for the tens of thousands of those involved in legalising immigration crime (open borders) , to sponsor the imposition of suffering on the America people via increased taxes and debt to pay for criminals – these are not victims that warrant asylum, they are manufactured “asylum seekers” who are thieves and beggars.

The US has its ow tens of millions of people that need help. “Charity begins at home”.

Onwards!!!

