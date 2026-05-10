From here:

DWP increases benefits for husbands with 2 or more wives - started in April

“The DWP has increased the amount it pays out to households with people in polygamous marriages from April.

There’s a set of circumstances in which people who are married to a husband with more than one wife (or a wife with more than one husband) can claim an additional benefits allowance - and it’s all fully legal.

The DWP has confirmed in its benefits uprating list that ‘additional spouses’ in ‘polygamous marriages’ are being given a 4.8% boost to their benefits from April, which would most likely be for husbands with multiple wives.

The DWP has confirmed in its benefits uprating list that ‘additional spouses’ in ‘polygamous marriages’ are being given a 4.8% boost to their benefits from April, which would most likely be for husbands with multiple wives.

Those who are classed as an ‘additional spouse’ in a polygamous marriage and are above state pension age were in 2025-26 able to claim an additional £119.50 per week of Pension Credit or Housing Benefit, with no given limit on the number of separate additional spouses who can claim in one household, other than the overall benefits cap per household per year.

From April 2026, this has been increased to £125.25 per week per additional spouse, a 4.8% increase in line with wage growth, which is how Pension Credit is automatically increased each spring, which is another £5.75 per week, or £299 extra per year.

It’s almost as if there is a cabal of Muslims working in the upper echelons of th DWP seeking out loopholes that benefit Muslims!

”Bigamy and polygamy are illegal in the UK, but – from Brave AI:

“It is a crime to marry a second person while still legally married to a first spouse, regardless of where the second marriage takes place or if it is performed under religious rites (such as Islamic law). This prohibition applies across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Punishment for Bigamy: Under the Offences Against the Person Act 1861, bigamy is punishable by up to seven years’ imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

Legal Recognition: Polygamous marriages performed in the UK are void and invalid. However, a polygamous marriage conducted abroad may be recognized for limited civil purposes (such as inheritance or immigration) only if it was valid under the laws of that country and neither party was domiciled in the UK at the time of the marriage.

De Facto Relationships: While having multiple romantic partners (polyamory) is not a criminal offense, registering more than one marriage simultaneously is strictly prohibited.

Note the ‘loophole’ - “ a polygamous marriage conducted abroad may be recognized for limited civil purposes (such as inheritance or immigration) only if it was valid under the laws of that country and neither party was domiciled in the UK at the time of the marriage.

The UK’s Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has taken the view that polygamy entitles polygamists to benefits.

From Brave AI:

“There is no formal assessment of the exact number of polygamous households in the UK, as successive governments have not maintained precise records. Estimates vary significantly, with some sources suggesting there are fewer than 1,000 polygamous marriages in the UK, while other estimates place the number as high as 20,000.

Government Stance: The House of Commons Library and Home Office guidance confirm that no official count exists, noting that immigration rules since 1988 have generally prevented the formation of new polygamous households by restricting spouse visas for additional wives.

Legal Recognition: Polygamous marriages are only recognized as legally valid in the UK if they were entered into in a country where polygamy is permitted and the parties were domiciled there at the time.

De Facto Reality: Unregistered religious ceremonies (such as Nikah) may occur in the UK, but these are not recognized under British law, making accurate counting difficult.

Muslims regard Sharia law as superior to ALL laws formulated by Man as Sharia law comes directly from God.

“Nikah is the Islamic marriage contract and ceremony that legally and spiritually unites a man and woman as spouses under Sharia law. Derived from the Arabic root meaning “to bind together,” it is considered a sacred covenant (mithaqun ghalithun) and a fundamental social institution in Islam, often described as completing half of one’s faith.

The core elements of a valid Nikah include:

Mutual Consent: Both the bride and groom must explicitly agree to the marriage, typically by saying “I accept” in the presence of an officiant (such as an Imam).

Witnesses: At least two adult Muslim witnesses are required to validate the contract and ensure the agreement is public and consensual.

Mahr: A mandatory gift or dowry given by the groom to the bride, which is her exclusive property and can be money, assets, or other valuable items agreed upon beforehand.

Legal Recognition: While the Nikah establishes the marriage in the eyes of Allah and the Muslim community, it is a civil contract in nature rather than a sacrament; in many countries, couples must also obtain a state-issued marriage license for legal recognition.

The ceremony is generally simple, often lasting less than an hour, and focuses on the signing of the contract, Quranic recitations, and a short sermon (khutba). It is frequently followed by a Walima, a wedding reception hosted by the groom’s family to celebrate the union with the community.

There is no official or accurate count of Nikah polygamous marriages in the UK, as the practice largely occurs through unregistered religious ceremonies that evade civil registration and legal scrutiny.

Unofficial Estimates: Advocacy groups and community leaders estimate that between 10,000 and 20,000 polygamous unions exist in the UK, with MEWSo specifically citing up to 20,000 women in such marriages.

Official Data Gaps: The Office for National Statistics (ONS) and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) do not systematically track these households. A 2023 UK Parliament briefing confirmed that no formal evaluation of polygamous household numbers has been conducted due to the clandestine nature of these unions.

Legal Recognition: While bigamy is a criminal offense in the UK, Nikah ceremonies are not legally recognized as valid marriages in England and Wales. Consequently, these relationships leave women without legal protections regarding inheritance, divorce, or financial support, and they are often not captured in census or benefits data unless they involve complex immigration or welfare claims.

This reeks of positive discrimination and more grist to the sectarian politics dividing the UK.

Just like the two child benefit cap: -again from Brave AI:

“Based on UK government statistics from April 2025, the racial and ethnic demographics of households affected by the two-child limit policy are predominantly White, with significant representation from Asian and Black communities.

White: 70% of affected households had at least one claimant in the White ethnic group, with 64% falling into the White British subgroup.

Asian: 15% of affected households had at least one claimant in the Asian ethnic group.

Black: 8% of affected households had at least one claimant in the Black ethnic group.

Other Groups: Smaller proportions included Mixed ethnicity (3%), Other ethnicity (4%), Arab (3%), and Unspecified ethnicity (varies by data table, up to 81,300 households).

Additional analysis indicates that the policy disproportionately impacts specific demographic clusters. The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that 43% of children in households with one adult of Bangladeshi or Pakistani origin are affected, compared to 17% in other households. This disparity is attributed to these families having higher fertility rates and being more likely to be on low incomes. Similarly, data from 2024 shows that child poverty rates are highest among Bangladeshi (67%), Pakistani (58%), Asian British (47%), and Black British (45%) children, suggesting that scrapping the cap would primarily lift these groups out of poverty.

The UK Labour government has consigned millions to ‘energy poverty because of the increase in utility bills because of ‘net zero’

It claims to want to lift 500,000 children out of poverty – obviously starting with among Bangladeshi, Pakistani (58%), Asian British (47%), and Black British children.

“The majority of families affected by either the two-child limit or the benefit cap are white, but Black and minority ethnic families are up to three times as likely as white families to be affected by the two-child limit, and up to four times as likely to be affected by the benefit cap.”

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