From here:

Britain Offers Mauritius £9bn in Chagos Islands Sovereignty Deal – Sri Lanka Guardian

Got that? The UK is going to hand over the Chagos islands and lease it back.

Imagine giving away your house and then paying an exorbitant rent to someone living miles away,

The deal includes the US military base at Diego Garcia.

The islands are 1,000 miles from Mauritius which has a population of around 1.25 million.

You can get a sense of the incredulity and outrage amongst the podcasting community here in this 7-minute video:

“That Idiot Lammy” | Chagos Islands Deal 'Nearing' Completion

“Mauritius’s prime minister is to meet senior government figures, reports have suggested, amid claims that a deal for the UK relinquish control the Chagos Islands is nearing completion.”

Onwards!

Please subscribe (paid, preferably! or unpaid) or donate via ko-fi. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan An annual subscription of 100 bucks is less than 30 cents a day and is one third less than a $3 ko-fi donation a week! Please post on your “X” (Twitter) or Facebook feeds!