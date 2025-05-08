From the YCMTSU files – Merrick Garland authorised the payment of $1.2 million to Peter Strzok and $800,000 to Lisa Page to settle their suit against “unfair dismissal”.
This is another aspect of lawfare – paying people for sedition because they are in your political camp.
From this 6-minute video here:
BREAKING NEWS: John Kennedy Asks Kash Patel Point Blank Whether Someone Killed Jeffrey Epstein
“At today's Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) questioned FBI Director Kash Patel about a range of topics including Jeffrey Epstein's death.”
Senator Kennedy drops a few bombshells. He also asked the FBI director, Kash Patel, a few questions (on Epstein) that had him squirming.
