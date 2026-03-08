We will all be familiar with California’s lame attempts to build a railway on the west coast of the US (on a major earthquake fault line!).

“California’s high-speed rail project has faced severe delays and escalating costs, with the estimated total cost for Phase 1 now reaching $126.2 billion—more than three times the original $33 billion projection from 2008. The project, intended to connect San Francisco and Los Angeles, has been repeatedly delayed, with the initial 2020 completion target pushed back to 2033–2040 for the first segment (Merced to Bakersfield) and full Phase 1 completion now expected no earlier than 2040.”

Not be outdone, the Brits are seeking to rival this ‘lameness’ with their own levels of stupidity – bris have ‘renationalised he railway, forcing taxpayers to pay for the substantial losses of stand-alone rail companies and claiming to ‘freeze fares for the first time in decades by passing on fare increases to taxpayers – gaslighting as usual.

Saturday Read: On freezing rail fares

Fare increases for passengers or tax increases for everyone – let’s tax everyone – seems much fairer, right?

UK - “Rachel from accounts” -creates another £45 billion HS2 SPENDING by 2035 on top of £10 trillion of “net zero” spending by 2050, and £400 billion on a million new “green houses”

“HS2 is building a two-kilometre spur of track to Manchester that ends in a field and is likely to remain unused for decades, The i Paper can reveal.”

HS2 forced to rewrite £2billion contract for trains that are wrong length

“Ministers are preparing to overhaul a £2billion deal for HS2’s high-speed trains after discovering the locomotives are the wrong length.”

“Officials are now examining multiple options, including shortening the trains, lengthening them, or manufacturing two different sizes.

The Conservative government signed the original contract more than four years ago, when HS2 was still planned to extend from London all the way to Manchester.

“Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to announce a major “reset” of the remaining London to Birmingham route in the coming weeks.

“Phase one’s current estimated cost stands at £54billion to £67billion in 2019 prices, with some analysts suggesting inflation could push the final bill towards £100billion.

The contract has already faced controversy, with The Sunday Times revealing in late 2023 that original designs featured carriages without sufficient doors.”

“Meanwhile, Conservative former minister Esther McVey has attacked the broader Northern Powerhouse Rail project as a “charade” designed to “keep mayors of the north happy”.

Ms Alexander rejected this criticism, stating the government has developed “a sequenced, credible, phased investment plan” for improving northern rail services.

Ha ha ha! “sequenced, credible, phased investment plan” when all we can see is a chaotic, non-credible, “out-of-phase” and horribly expensive growing disaster!”

“An HS2 spokesman said no changes have been made to the original order.” What?!!!

“These sorts of cock-ups permeate the top-level of UK decision-making and explain why UK energy prices are FOUR TIMS HIGHER THAN THOSE IN THE USA (BECAUSE OF stupid ‘NET ZERO’ policies!)

Stupid is, as stupid does!

