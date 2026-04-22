Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andreas's avatar
Andreas
2m

Performative Theater.

Non-solutions to problems, so they claim to be solving them.

All by design.

If you want to stop an invasion by sea, there are these grey vessels with guns...

Sink a few invasion craft, and the rest will stop.

A few hundred $$ worth of shells.

More ethical for all involved, considering the number of British (mostly female) who have been victimised by the bipedal bioweapons.

Our governments are illegitimate traitors.

Peace.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture