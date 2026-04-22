From Brave AI:

“ Current Status (March 2026): The existing three-year deal, originally signed in 2023 for £478 million (approximately £476–480 million), expired on March 31, 2026. Due to a deadlock in negotiations, the UK and France agreed to a two-month stopgap extension requiring an extra £16.2 million payment to continue beach patrols.

Negotiations for 2026–2029: Talks are ongoing for a new three-year funding cycle starting in 2026/27. While reports suggest the UK Home Office was pushing for a package potentially worth up to £650 million linked to performance targets, a final agreement for this specific amount has not been confirmed in the provided texts.

Previous Deal Details: The 2023 agreement involved £478 million to fund a new detention centre in France (reportedly in Dunkirk) and hundreds of additional law enforcement officers, but it did not include a returns agreement.

MAHMOOD HAS JUST RE-SIGNED TO PAY 662 MILLION POUNDS OVER THE NEXT 3 YEARS.

That would bring the total paid over the 6 years from 2023 to over ONE BILLION POUNDS

A fool and his money are soon parted. Mahmood is a Muslim woman who keeps her marital and family status secret.

“Shabana Mahmood is married, though she keeps her husband’s identity and details strictly confidential.

Privacy Stance : She guards her marital life closely, with no confirmed public details, photos, or interviews regarding her spouse.

Marital Status : Multiple sources confirm she is married , but she avoids all personal disclosures to protect her family from media scrutiny and political controversy.

Children: She does not publicly confirm or deny having children, maintaining that her focus remains on her political duties and public service.

She apparently did not marry her cousin.

“While social media posts and anecdotes mention her attending the wedding of Dr. Adam Ahmed, who is identified as her first cousin, this refers to a relative’s marriage, not her own. There is no record of Mahmood marrying a cousin or anyone else.”

n a 2024 interview with Gabriel Pogrund of The Sunday Times, Mahmood was described as a “devout Muslim”,

She said, “My faith is the centrepoint of my life and it drives me to public service, it drives me in the way that I live my life and I see my life.”[5]

She is the UK’s ‘Home’ Secretary.

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