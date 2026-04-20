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ParaGov's avatar
ParaGov
5m

I do believe this epitomizes the very definition of corruption and crony capitalism.

There is no other valid reason for the absurdity of this decision.

The fact that UK residents are not burning down government buildings over this decision is evidence they are demoralized and beyond caring.

They simply accept their lot.

And this is the end result of what the government has been striving for for decades: a citizen that has given up hope.

Very sad.

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Yvonne Rees's avatar
Yvonne Rees
34m

Love your style Pete mad miliband he sure is 🤣🤣🤣💯%

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