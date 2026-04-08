From here:

Major holiday warning as Brits’ top destinations hit with new £15 flight tax blow

Air Passenger Duty (APD) represents a tax paid by airline operators to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) for passengers departing from UK airports, with the rates differing according to flight duration and travel class.

“Outlining the alterations this month, the Chartered Institute of Taxation said: “From 1 April, the government is raising Air Passenger Duty rates by 13-15% across all bands and cabin classes, with an additional 50% increase for private jets.”

The updated APD rates came into force on April 1 and remain valid until March 31, 2027, with expenses spanning from £8 to an eye-watering £1,141 per person.

“This will, for example, increase APD on economy travel to £8 per passenger (up from £7) for domestic flights, £15 (up from £13) for short-haul international flights, £102 (up from £90) for medium-haul flights and £106 (up from £94) for long-haul flights. The long-haul rate for private jets rises to £1,141 (up from £673).

Full list of APD taxes below.

Domestic band

Reduced rate - £8

Standard rate - £16

Higher rate - £142

Band A (flights from 0 to 2,000 miles)

Reduced rate - £15

Standard rate - £32

Higher rate - £142

Band B (flights from 2,001 to 5,500 miles)

Reduced rate - £102

Standard rate - £244

Higher rate - £1,097

Band C (flights more than 5,500 miles)

Reduced rate - £106

Standard rate - £253

Higher rate - £1,141

“”This will, for example, increase APD on economy travel to £8 per passenger (up from £7) for domestic flights, £15 (up from £13) for short-haul international flights, £102 (up from £90) for medium-haul flights and £106 (up from £94) for long-haul flights. The long-haul rate for private jets rises to £1,141 (up from £673).

All part of the ‘net zero’ agenda of climate lunatics intent on punishing ALL forms of travel – I bet thy were/are%% cheering madly for the Iran war.

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