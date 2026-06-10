From the YCMTSU!!! files: UK Labour 'goverment gives £5,000 subsidy to firms so they can hire FOREIGN workers!
Ludicrous (and illegal?) UK taxpayers forced to pay for foreigners to take their jobs?!!!
From here:
Rachel Reeves plans ‘direct attack’ on British workers - ‘makes things worse!’
“Rachel Reeves’ plan to give firms £5,000 for every “high-skilled” foreign worker they hire has been slammed as a “direct attack” on Brits. The scheme will award “high-growth” British companies up to £25,000 in workers’ visa costs and their dependants. The plan, which will include specialist hires in the technology and digital, life sciences and clean energy sectors, will also speed through sponsor licence applications for international businesses.“
“Robert Bates, Research Director at the Centre for Migration Control, told the Express: “There is no legitimate reason for the government to be subsidising firms to import foreign workers. The Chancellor clearly has no interest in improving the life chances of the British people. This is a direct attack on workers by Labour and the Chancellor that will only heighten the crisis of youth unemployment.”
“”The government should be shutting down harmful visa routes, whilst making it easier and cheaper for businesses to hire Brits.”
How many British workers are paying for this subsidy that discriminates AGAINST thir own jobs and opportunities?
How is this even legal?
Onwards!
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I am so sorry. Its a scheme, surely. Need to dismantle.
I dont doubt that that was happening here- the US, a couple years back. I was just getting back to work after an injury and long recovery. It was WEIRD.
There was interview after interview, some w a phone screening first.
When I, an older person from this same town, showed up to interview, there all kinds of strange remarks when I sat down w the hiring body(s).
From "I dont know why youre here- we didn't reach out w an interview invite". We'll, here I sat, with them..we chalked it up to ai stuff wr didnt understand. Machine matching. That was the first one.
I got the hiringbmanager at a hospital tell me that my credentials look great. To sit down and write every job Ive had since high school, so they could get me the proper wage for experience. To get it to the office asap- they move fast. And so I did....crickets. How disgusting.
Another, when I got there seemed perplexed. Maybe she thought I was young. Maybe she thought a different race (yes, that was a big deal then. I always mark 2 races, bc I am, frankly, but I also think it should never be part of the equation).
Interesting that she said she really liked me and thought I would fit well w with company, but she wasnt sure WHY I was there- there were NO openings! Interesting, since I responded to their ad. WEIRD!
Weirder yet, when I did come to interview w the second dept the following week, I ran into a young woman in the waiting area. She was interviewing for the same job I had the weeks b4...that didnt exist, I was told.
Something screwy is going on, for sure.
A last one Ill share, but not THE last.
I arrived for an interview, then tour of a facility. They were hoping to hire someone to cover their front desk. I had, and she liked, my qualifications. Sounded like a pretty good shot. They had a couple more interviews b4 the end of the week.
This young woman was professional enough to call me back. Said someone w/in the organization took the job. Understandable. This one was different and I may not have fit in. I met a few employees and not one was white. I felt like I got the stink eye from one.
I do hope and pray that we can get back to hiring locally, everywhere- there are so many more benefits to that. And we build our communities like that. We understand each other better. Ive driven an hr from here, and completed my practicum work- very different culture. Not better or worse, but understanding their norms was different. Mostly in the town I moved to during that time.
I asked one young woman there why they try to scare people away when new people move here, trying to build a home. She said they leave anyway. Telling. I asked if they might stay if they met kinder people. We were speaking openly and frankly, since I was only there for a rescheduled short time.
It has been a very strange time over the last handful of years. 🤔
The politicians do what their corporate masters want them to do: lower wages while at the same time creating division in society. With division, violence ensues and the government will use he violence to justify increased policing and surveillance. This is "corporate communism" and requires destroying the economy to make the middle class dependent upon government benevolence.