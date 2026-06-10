From here:

Rachel Reeves plans ‘direct attack’ on British workers - ‘makes things worse!’

“Rachel Reeves’ plan to give firms £5,000 for every “high-skilled” foreign worker they hire has been slammed as a “direct attack” on Brits. The scheme will award “high-growth” British companies up to £25,000 in workers’ visa costs and their dependants. The plan, which will include specialist hires in the technology and digital, life sciences and clean energy sectors, will also speed through sponsor licence applications for international businesses.“

“Robert Bates, Research Director at the Centre for Migration Control, told the Express: “There is no legitimate reason for the government to be subsidising firms to import foreign workers. The Chancellor clearly has no interest in improving the life chances of the British people. This is a direct attack on workers by Labour and the Chancellor that will only heighten the crisis of youth unemployment.”

“”The government should be shutting down harmful visa routes, whilst making it easier and cheaper for businesses to hire Brits.”

How many British workers are paying for this subsidy that discriminates AGAINST thir own jobs and opportunities?

How is this even legal?

Onwards!

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