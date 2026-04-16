From here:

(12) 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 🇮🇷 ✡︎ on X: “Keir Starmer’s first name means dick in Persian. https://t.co/fb8L2jtC6z” / X

More here:

Starmer Ridiculed for Iran Nickname - Beards of Liberty

“The joke is not new, but the current crisis gave it a bigger stage.

Persian speakers have long noticed the sound of Starmer’s first name, and social media has turned that observation into a running gag.

Some of the posts are blunt, others are cheeky, but all of them point to the same fact: once a leader becomes a symbol of hesitation, people stop debating his policy and start ridiculing his name.

That may seem unfair, yet it is also a reminder that public trust is earned the hard way and lost in a heartbeat. When voters see a prime minister bending with every gust, the jokes write themselves.”

Many a word spoken in jest…

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