In a breathtaking and condescending notification, the European regional director of the WHO tells Brits to stop their dirty habits.

From here:

WHO issues important advice to all UK households following lockdown update over mpox spread (msn.com)

“The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging Britons to improve their hygiene practices as mpox spreads around the globe.

The health body has issued laundry guidance advising not to share towels and to wash them at high temperatures to kill germs.”

That makes sense if you might catch monkey pox from those infected. How prevalent is it in the UK? From an article yesterday

Interactive map shows Mpox hotspots including London borough with most cases in the country (yahoo.com)

“The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) note a tally of 269 mpox cases recorded in England during the year 2023, all of the less dangerous Clade II strain. Out of the total, 116 infections are believed to have been contracted in the UK, while 82 were acquired abroad and 71 are still under classification.”

That’s for last year, for the old monkey pox.

From here, three days ago, for the new monkey pox:

Latest information on mpox | Terrence Higgins Trust (tht.org.uk)

“There are currently no reported cases of the new variant in the UK.”

Here’s a little detail on the Clades.

Clade 2 - the variant behind the 2022 outbreak of mpox - was spreading exclusively among men having sex with men.

Clade 1b, however, is spreading via heterosexual contact, pregnant women and children, and occasionally from the environment to people via things and surfaces that a person with mpox has touched.

Zero cases, three days ago.

So, the European regional director of the WHO says, ignore all that crap about washing cloths in colder temperatures to save the planet, boil the shit out of your towels (but opt sheets, or underwear, or socks or gloves etc, because “mpox”.

But the regional director of the WHO for Europe says he won’t lockdown the UK just yet.

Who is this condescending clown?

Hans Kluge: charismatic, new WHO Regional Director for Europe - The Lancet

“My election campaign took me to all 53 countries in WHO's European Region, including the former Soviet Union states. Meeting with ministers of health and foreign affairs, I impressed upon them how health is a political choice and is far more effective for unifying countries and regions than legal instruments”, Kluge says.

Health = political choice. Right.

And he has information like this to back up his dictatorial tendencies.

From the MSN article:

“Despite this, a survey from shower enclosure specialists Showers to You has revealed that as many as 1.5 million Britons only wash their towels once a year.”

There are 67 million people in the UK. Makes you wonder what “Showers to You” are selling!

