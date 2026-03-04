Sing along!

Talking Heads - Road to Nowhere (Official Video)

From here:

New HS2 farce as final stretch of £100bn line will end in a field

“HS2 is building a two-kilometre spur of track to Manchester that ends in a field and is likely to remain unused for decades, The i Paper can reveal.

The stump of high-speed railway line, just outside the city of Lichfield in Staffordshire, is under construction despite Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap the northern leg of the project in 2023.

“Labour has told HS2 bosses to retain the spur as “passive provision” for a potential extension to railway at some point in the future.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has said it would like to see a new line between Birmingham and Manchester but will only make a start in the 2040s at the earliest, once other rail improvements in Yorkshire and the North West are finished.

Meanwhile, construction on two kilometres of the doomed Manchester leg will still go ahead – but stay incomplete.”

Stupid is as stupid does! It’s only ,money and it’s not theirs!

