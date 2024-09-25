Remember this is a pact drawn up by unelected people from around the world – much like a Club 50-70 holiday camp. They have n qualifications, experience or expertise id designing policies and “pacts” that work or deliver better outcomes in terms of health, safety, education or anything else for that matter. But they are “trying” - as they suck up taxpayer dollars on their “woke” jaunts at the U.

Remember also, that when the past results in worse outcomes, they will not be accountable for anything. They are immune from prosecution for anything they do.

Noye also, the “Pact” was passed by a silent vote. Silence = consent!

You can read it here:

n2425289.pdf (un.org)

It mentions the term “misinformation” 8 times:

:“ (g) Address the risks to sustaining peace posed by disinformation, misinformation, hate speech and content inciting harm, including content disseminated through digital platforms, while respecting the right to freedom of expression and to privacy and ensuring unhindered access to the Internet in accordance with international law, domestic legislation and national policies;”

“30. We must urgently counter and address all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, which occurs through or is amplified by the use of technology, all forms of hate speech and discrimination, misinformation and disinformation, cyberbullying and child sexual exploitation and abuse. We will establish and maintain robust risk mitigation and redress measures that also protect privacy and freedom of expression.”

“34. We will work together to promote information integrity, tolerance and respect in the digital space, as well as to protect the integrity of democratic processes. We will strengthen international cooperation to address the challenge of misinformation and disinformation and hate speech online and mitigate the risks of information manipulation in a manner consistent with international law.”

“35. We commit, by 2030 to:

(a) Design and roll out digital media and information literacy curricula to ensure that all users have the skills and knowledge to safely and critically interact with content and with information providers and to enhance resilience against the harmful impacts of misinformation and disinformation (SDGs 3 and 4);”

“(c) Provide, promote and facilitate access to and dissemination of independent, fact-based, timely, targeted, clear, accessible, multilingual and science based information to counter misinformation and disinformation (SDGs 3, 4, 9 and 16);”

“(e) Encourage United Nations entities, in collaboration with Governments and relevant stakeholders, to assess the impact of misinformation and disinformation on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17).”

“(b) Call on social media platforms to provide researchers access to data, with safeguards for user privacy, to ensure transparency and accountability to build an evidence base on how to address misinformation and disinformation and hate speech that can inform government and industry policies, standards and best practices (SDGs 9, 16 and 17);”

Action 18. We will build and sustain peace. - “Data exchanges and standards

40. We acknowledge that data divides, including gender and geographical data gaps, can lead to inequitable distribution of benefits, the misuse and misinterpretation of data and biased results.”

