Data from here:

https://bmrs.elexon.co.uk/actual-aggregated-generation-per-type

Here is a table of MW generated over the three days:

Note the ZERO generation of solar on the two hottest days, 25th and 26th. Note how wind dropped to between 3 and 10% on these days and how ‘fossil gas’ had to step in and provide HALF of the electricity generated. Nuclear was maintained at around 10%.

Note also, from Brave AI:

“ 24 June 2026 : The National Electricity System Operator (NESO) secured approximately 1.7 gigawatts of imported electricity from the continent to avoid a supply crunch, paying about £1,400 per megawatt-hour .

June 2026 (Monthly) : The UK spent roughly £250 million each month importing record volumes of electricity from Europe.

25 June 2026: The wholesale day-ahead electricity price was 11.46p/kWh (£115/MWh), but no specific import volume for this day is listed in the provided text.

“This transaction occurred at a rate of approximately £1,400 per megawatt-hour, which was nearly 20 times the average electricity market price in June of the previous year. The warning was cancelled on the afternoon of June 25, 2026, after the operator secured this power

Here’s snips of each days data

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