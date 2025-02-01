Per Brave AI:

· Marco Rubio: Confirmed as Secretary of State with a unanimous vote on Inauguration Day. · John Ratcliffe: Confirmed as CIA Director with a 74-25 vote. · Pete Hegseth: Confirmed as Secretary of Defense after Vice President Vance broke a Senate tie. · Kristi Noem: Confirmed as Secretary of Homeland Security in a 59-34 vote. · Scott Bessent: Confirmed as Secretary of the Treasury in a 68-29 vote, becoming the first openly LGBTQ Cabinet member confirmed by the Senate under a Republican president. · Sean Duffy: Confirmed as Secretary of Transportation in a 77-22 vote. · Doug Burgum: Confirmed as Secretary of the Interior in a 79-18 vote. · Lee Zeldin: Confirmed as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency in a 56-42 vote.

“Notable unconfirmed nominees include Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Health and Human Services Secretary, Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, and Kash Patel for FBI director.”

Aside from these Brave AI “notables”, we have Pam Bondi for Attorney General and Kash Patel for FBI Director.

This may not be all. Per Brave AI:

“The current POTUS (President of the United States) cabinet consists of 25 members. This includes the vice president, 15 department heads, and 10 additional Cabinet-level officials.

The structure was altered by President Biden, who elevated the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and the ambassador to the United Nations to Cabinet-level positions.”

Michael Kratsios is Trump’s nominee for the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP)

Elise Stefanik is President Donald Trump's nominee for the position of United States Ambassador to the United Nations

Stephen Miran is Trump's nominee to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

So, quite a few names for positions “short”. Almost there!

Onwards!!!