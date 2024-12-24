A propos of nothing in particular, 3 million people in the UK want a new general election.

Call a General Election - Petitions

Along with a recent record low turnout in the general election – and less than one in 5 of the electorate voting for Labour (more than 80% did not vote for Labour) this signifies the utter disgust and contempt the people of the UK have for the Marxists currently in power.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article (including on “X” or another platform) to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan