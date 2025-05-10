From this 21-minute video here:

F-16 & Mirage Pilots Are Doing Something UNBELIEVABLE in Ukraine

“Ukraine’s F-16s and French Mirage jets are turning the tide—striking Russian command posts 40 miles behind the front with deadly precision. Armed with AASM “Hammer” bombs, these fighters are rewriting air combat.”

French Mirages are the carriers of adapted munitions along with 89 Dutch, Norwegian and US F-16’s.

Yikes! A turning point in the conflict?

Onwards!!!