From here:

New report: Gas security: The foundation of energy security - Watt-Logic

“Today I have published a new report on the gas markets:

Gas security: The foundation of energy security. In it I call for Britain to increase its domestic gas production, reduce its reliance on imported electricity and fundamentally rethink the way it plans for energy security.

UK energy policy has long been undermined by a poor understanding of how gas markets actually work, leading to all sorts of false beliefs that result in very poor policy decisions.

The report contains six recommendation:

“Fix the broken understanding of how the gas market works. Policymakers should recognise that British gas production is not sold on global markets at a global price. The GB gas market uses marginal pricing and additional domestic production displaces more expensive LNG imports, thereby reducing British gas prices. The report argues that claims that additional UK production cannot affect domestic prices are simply wrong.

Increase UK Continental Shelf gas production. Domestic gas should be preferred to imports wherever possible. UKCS gas is both cheaper and cleaner than imported LNG and provides a secure source of supply directly connected to the British gas network.

Reduce reliance on electricity imports. Britain is increasingly depending on electricity imports during periods of low domestic renewable generation. However, highly correlated weather patterns mean low wind generation in Britain can coincide with shortages elsewhere. The report warns that Norway and France cannot be assumed to provide unlimited electricity to their neighbours during periods of stress.

Model gas and electricity security together. The gas grid transports far more energy than the electricity network. Electrifying heating will take decades while gas-fired generation will remain critical to electricity security for years to come. The report argues that planning should recognise the interdependencies of gas and electricity to a greater extent.

Focus on cheap energy. Rapidly rising network costs are overtaking fuel costs as the main driver of energy bills. The report calls for tighter control of network expenditure and for the suspension of the Connect & Manage regime, arguing that consumers should not be required to fund expensive infrastructure whose output is frequently constrained or wasted.

Treat energy security as national security. The government should subject energy policy to an explicit national-security test, prioritising resilience, diversity of supply, sufficient domestic energy capacity and the preservation of strategically important industrial capability alongside affordability and sustainability.

Here’s the section on “Fix the broken understanding of how the gas market works.

The policy of the UK government is dishonest and stupid!

“British gas is not sold on some mythical global gas market at a global price. Gas markets are regional and constrained by physical infrastructure which means that price arbitrages persist because the infrastructure to move the volume of gas needed to equalise prices does not exist. North Sea gas is the cheapest source of gas available to Britain, and as almost all of it has nowhere else to go except the British gas grid, it lowers the cost of gas and therefore also of electricity.

Why? Because just like the British electricity market – and every other freely traded commodities market in the world – the British gas market uses marginal pricing. A bizarre myth has been allowed to develop whereby policymakers assume marginal pricing is a weird quirk of the UK electricity market. It is not. It is the default method of price formation in commodities markets absent state intervention.

So if the UK increases its production of cheap domestic gas, that gas enters the British gas grid and displaces more expensive LNG imports. The most expensive cargoes are displaced first, so as UKCS production increases, progressively cheaper LNG cargoes become marginal, lowering the British gas price.

The Jackdaw field is large enough to fully displace price-setting LNG for between two and four months of the year, which would have a meaningful impact on summer gas prices. (Some LNG may still be delivered, to meet contractual obligations or for operational reasons such as terminal cooling, but these would not be price-setting.)

Once this marginal pricing mechanism is understood, the case for maximising domestic production becomes obvious. North Sea gas is not only cheaper than imported LNG, it is also cleaner, so preferring it is a no-brainer for anyone not completely brain-washed by Just Stop Oil zealots. UKCS gas is also more secure than imported gas – it is directly connected to the National Transmission System (“NTS”), and, unlike an LNG cargo, it cannot just sail away when a buyer elsewhere in the world offers more money.

Declining UKCS production only makes Britain more dependent on imported gas – as I explain in the report, the UK is going to need gas for decades still. Even in the domestic heating sector, the only one with a firm electrification target, it will take decades to displace boilers with heat-pumps even if the target installation rate was met (which so far it isn’t).

Accelerating the decline of domestic gas production while domestic demand remains strong increases Britain’s energy-security risks while failing to deliver climate benefits due to the higher carbon footprint of imported LNG. A lose-lose position.

Another myth is that the UK suffers from high energy prices because it is forced to pay expensive “international” prices for gas. In a recent LBC interview, Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh literally said “the reason why our energy bills are much higher than in other countries is because those costs are being driven by global fossil fuel markets”, failing to notice the lack of logic – surely everyone pays the same price if they are “global” so why would this make UK energy prices higher than in those other countries?

The truth is that there isn’t even a single European gas price, never mind a global gas price. How do we know this? Well, not only can we look at actual marker prices, we can also look at flows on the pipelines between GB and the EU. Gas flows from the cheaper market to the more expensive one. Historically, GB exported to Europe in the summer and imported in the winter, treating the Continent as a synthetic storage facility.

But since the summer of 2021 GB has imported almost no gas from the EU – the pipelines have been almost exclusively in export mode. While winter exports have been modest, summer exports have been high. The reason is that the cost structure of European gas changed with the loss of cheap Russian piped gas making it more expensive than NBP almost all of the time (and when it isn’t the premium has been too low to offset the transportation cost).

Market flows tell us that the UK has a strategic cost advantage given its domestic gas production, yet the Government seems determined not only to ignore this fact but to waste the benefits that the basin still has to offer.

The UKCS is not on its last legs – or it doesn’t need to be

UKCS production was 332 TWh in 2025, just a quarter of the 2000 level. In 2019, the then-Oil and Gas Authority projected that 6.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent could be recovered from the UKCS between 2025 and 2050, with a near-term challenge of reaching 1.3 million boe/d of production by 2030. NSTA’s current position puts total 2025-2050 recovery at just 3.8 billion boe, a fall of more than 40% from the 2019 figure, with the 2030 production target now more than halved, to 0.6 million boe/d. Every intervening revision has pointed the same way – downwards, driven by a hostile fiscal regime and a ban on new exploration drilling.

These forecasts are often used as “proof” that the UK’s gas resources are rapidly declining and that approving new production is largely futile. But this is to misunderstand what lies behind these forecasts – they are not a representation of total available gas, but a forecast of economically recoverable gas. If policy changes restrict drilling and make production less profitable, the amount of economically recoverable gas will fall regardless of the actual volume of gas reserves.

OEUK believes that recovery under a supportive fiscal and licensing regime could reach 7.5 billion boe, almost double the NSTA’s current projection, while under continued deterioration in investor sentiment it could fall as low as 2.6 billion boe. The equivalent range expressed in gas volumes specifically, rather than combined oil and gas, is comparably wide: OEUK’s modelling puts the NSTA’s November 2025 gas production projection for 2025-2035 at 176 bcm, against an OEUK “upside potential” of 288 bcm for the same period, rising to a cumulative 2025-2050 gap of 226 bcm (NSTA) against 456 bcm (OEUK upside).

It is clear from this analysis that under a less restrictive fiscal and regulatory regime far more gas could be recovered from the UKCS. Indeed, in the past year Norway has made material discoveries adjacent to the UKCS, some of which may well extend into our side of the median line – except our ban on drilling prevents us from verifying this. We are deliberately choosing not to explore the potential of the UKCS and then using the difficult economic environment created by the Government as “proof” the UKCS is in terminal decline and no longer worth bothering with.

This is both dishonest and stupid.

There is similar critiques for each of the other 5 recommendations in the report.

Predictably, here is the rebuttal as phrased by Brave AI from the dishonest and stupid UK government who possess the knowledge that Kathryn Porter has in her little finger!

From Brave AI:

“Kathryn Porter released the report titled “Gas Security: The Foundation of Energy Security“ in September 2026, published by her consultancy Watt-Logic. The report argues that Britain’s energy policy relies on a “global gas“ myth, failing to account for the physical realities of North Sea production decline and the risks of LNG imports.

Key findings include:

Infrastructure Risk : Declining North Sea output and the windfall tax have accelerated pipeline infrastructure decay, risking “ cliff-edge reductions “ in domestic gas supply.

Import Dependency : The UK faces a potential 226 bcm gas gap by 2050, increasing reliance on expensive and volatile liquefied natural gas (LNG) and imports from Europe.

Price Impact : Porter disputes the claim that domestic gas does not lower bills, arguing that fields like Jackdaw can displace expensive LNG and meaningfully reduce household costs.

Security Threats: The report warns of winter shortages due to a “tug of war“ for LNG with Asia, Norwegian production issues, and potential sabotage of interconnectors.

The report was criticized by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) as “nonsense scaremongering,” with officials maintaining that faster decarbonization enhances security. Porter contends that without life extensions for existing gas generation and increased North Sea production, the UK faces a high risk of blackouts and energy insecurity.

Please read through the whole of Kathryn’s report and make up your own mind on who is the expert and who is doing the ‘scaremongering’ of the British public!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan