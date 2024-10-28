From here:

California Sees Over 525,000 Illegal Border Crossings in Fiscal 2024 - Daily News Cycle

“In fiscal year 2024, more than half a million illegal border crossings were reported in California, according to recent data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Specifically, CBP recorded approximately 525,000 illegal entries into California, a figure that does not include individuals who crossed the border undetected, known as “gotaways.” This number also excludes those permitted entry under the Biden-Harris administration’s various parole programs, which critics argue have significantly affected the state’s already strained border system.”

Maybe another 250,000 on top of the 525,000?

“The San Diego Sector, in particular, has seen an uptick in crossings by Chinese nationals. Authorities have linked a rise in Chinese migrant crossings to money laundering operations tied to the powerful Sinaloa Cartel. In response, federal agents have ramped up efforts to target these operations, but state officials argue that local enforcement is already overwhelmed.”

No mention of Iranians, or Houthis or members of Hezbollah or Hamas.

Onwards!!

