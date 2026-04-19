From Brave AI:

“California Governor Gavin Newsom’s political action committee, the Campaign for Democracy Committee, spent $1,561,875 to purchase 67,000 copies of his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery.

This bulk purchase accounted for approximately two-thirds of the book’s total sales, which reached 97,400 copies as of mid-April 2026.

The books were distributed to 67,000 supporters who had made any donation amount to the PAC following a November 2025 email offer.

While Newsom’s spokesperson stated the tactic “more than paid for itself” by generating higher subsequent donations and landing the book on the New York Times bestseller list, the Times flagged the sales with a dagger symbol to indicate a mix of organic and bulk sales.

otal PAC Spending: $1,561,875

Copies Purchased by PAC: 67,000

Total Book Sales: 97,400 copies

Date of News: Reports emerged in April 2026 based on federal campaign finance filings.

Controversy: Critics labeled the move an attempt to inflate sales numbers, though similar tactics have been used by other politicians on both sides of the aisle, albeit at smaller scales.”

“Gavin Newsom reportedly received an advance of up to $100,000 for his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery.

A song for Gavin

Montell Jordan - This Is How We Do It (Official Music Video)

Th democrat socialist way.

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