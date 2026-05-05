From here:

Ed Miliband organisation sparks fury as it’s set to pay bosses £1k a day

“Energy secretary Ed Miliband’s green quango is looking to appoint three new non-executive directors who will cost taxpayers a “mind-blowing” £270,000 over three years.

The successful applicants, who would serve in a non-executive capacity for Great British Energy (GBE), which is sponsored by the Department for Energy Security & Net-Zero, would earn £1,000 per day each for working three days per week.

Here’s some info on GB Energy from Brave AI:

“Formal Legal Status The UK Government has admitted that GB Energy does not formally have any employees because the company is still being established and the necessary legislation has not yet received royal assent to fully operationalize its hiring authority.

Operational Staffing Despite the lack of formal employees, official figures indicate there are currently 69 people working in an operational capacity for GB Energy. This workforce includes:

31 staff based in London (approximately 45% of the total).

13 staff based in Aberdeen.

The remainder are on loan from other government departments or based in other locations.

Future Hiring Plans GB Energy’s leadership has revised its initial pledge to create 1,000 jobs at its Aberdeen headquarters. The current strategic plan envisages creating 300 jobs at the Aberdeen HQ by 2030, with an expectation of reaching approximately 100 staff within a year of the latest reports

Dan McGrail is the permanent Chief Executive Officer of Great British Energy (GBE), having been appointed to the role in July 2025 after serving as interim CEO. The base salary for the permanent CEO position is £350,000 per year, with the potential for performance-related pay that could increase the total compensation package to up to £525,000.

Key Compensation Details

Base Salary: £350,000 annually.

Performance Pay: Up to an additional £175,000, bringing the total potential package to £525,000.

Working Conditions: The role is based in Aberdeen, with a hybrid working arrangement allowing the CEO to work from home two days a week (expected to attend the office 60% of the time).

Context: This pay structure is benchmarked against similar executive roles in the private sector to attract high-calibre talent for the publicly-owned clean energy company.

Of interest –

FTSE 250 CEOs: The median pay for FTSE 250 CEOs is approximately £1.77 million (2022 data), also exceeding £525,000.

SME CEOs: Typical UK SME CEO base salaries range from £120,000 to £250,000, which is generally below the £525,000 threshold.

General Median: The Glassdoor median for CEOs in the UK is reported at £168,083, while Payscale data shows a median total salary of approximately £74,399. These figures suggest that the majority of non-listed company CEOs earn less than £525,000.

It sems that salaries are directly related to the financial pain inflicted on people – to whit.

Local government employees get fat cat salaries for increasing local taxes and making appalling big ticket decisions that rate payers pay for.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year (the most recent data available for the 2026 Town Hall Rich List), the highest-remunerated individual in UK local government was an unnamed employee at Staffordshire Council who received £457,500 in total remuneration. The individual with the largest bonus was Elaine Allergretti, Strategic Director at Barking and Dagenham Council, who received a bonus of £34,161 on total remuneration of £232,923.

In Scotland, the highest-paid local authority-linked executive was Marshall Dallas, Chief Executive of the Edinburgh City Council-owned EICC, who received £239,991 (including a bonus of £72,280). Among direct council employees in Scotland, Annemarie O’Donnell, Chief Executive of Glasgow City Council, was the highest paid at £197,522.

The 2026 report highlights that 4,733 local authority employees received at least £100,000 in total remuneration, with 366 employees earning at least £200,000.

(100) A 20-minute video that explains the multi-billion pound scam that will bankrupt half of ALL UK councils in the next five years

It’s only money and it’s not theirs.

Must be a typo! Elena Kagan - Wikipedia

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