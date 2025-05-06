From this 11-minute video here:

Grooming gangs: GB News exposé REVEALS the true scale of rape gang networks in 'WIDESPREAD crisis'

Baroness Luise Casey has been charged with producing a “rapid audit” of the issue. FB news has done its own research, working with Crime Spotlight UK.

The “intensity” of the rape activities is staggering.

For Rotherham alone, since 2007, just 65 convictions from 1,510 allegations.

“These are not isolated towns and cities dealing with this crisis. These are interlinked organised criminal gangs.' In a GB News exclusive, Charlie Peters reveals the links between grooming gang networks that show just how widespread the crisis is across the UK”.

The video reveals trafficking to and from London.

There have been no deportations since 2011.

Prime Minister Starmer was Director of Public Prosecutions for a significant period – maybe 5 years. The Crown Prosecution Service did not follow up on the vast majority of rap accusations.

The Government – Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, has, apparently, asked every police force in the country to re-examine their case files.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!