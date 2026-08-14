From here:

JD Vance (@JDVance): “For years now, some hospitals and healthcare providers have been subjecting children to horrific, experimental treatments in service of radical gender ideologies. Today, thanks to the Wolves in White Coats report released by @HHSGov, we know why: profit. It turns out that convincing vulnerable children to reject their gender can create patients for life, earning hospitals tens of thousands of dollars in additional revenue per child. The report contains deeply disturbing allegations, and I encourage every American and every parent, to read it. More than just pushing these procedures on kids, hospitals and providers may have been defrauding Medicaid and private insurers by using misleading or fraudulent billing codes to get insurance to cover the costs.” | XCancel

Brave AI assess the report thusOn August 13, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the report Wolves in White Coats: How Doctors and Hospitals Pushed and Profited from the Fraud of “Gender Medicine,” alleging that the medical establishment exploited financial incentives and fraudulent billing practices to expand pediatric sex-rejecting procedures. The report claims that between 2015 and 2025, hospitals and clinics used misleading diagnostic codes—such as labeling minors with precocious puberty or unspecified endocrine disorders—to secure approximately $50 million in insurance payments for puberty blockers and hormones intended for adolescents aged 9 to 17.

Vice President J.D. Vance and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. referred the report’s findings to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of Inspector General to investigate potential federal law violations. The allegations suggest that over 225 hospitals established pediatric gender programs that generated significant revenue through lifelong patient care, with procedures like mastectomies and reconstructive surgeries costing between $12,000 and $133,000 per patient. The report contends that professional organizations and ideological pressures further facilitated these practices by promoting clinical guidelines that encouraged early medical intervention.

Key findings from the report include:

Fraudulent Billing : Providers allegedly used incorrect ICD-10 codes to bypass insurance restrictions on gender-affirming care, creating a pattern of potentially fraudulent billing that resulted in billions in lifetime costs for affected patients.

Financial Motives : Unlike traditional pediatric care, gender clinics created a lucrative, long-term revenue stream by placing children on costly drugs, procedures, and potentially lifelong medical regimens.

Institutional Complicity : The report criticizes elite professional societies, such as the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) , for providing training on coding practices that the report describes as promoting the misleading use of diagnosis codes.

Policy Context: The release followed President Donald Trump’s executive order ending taxpayer funding for drugs, hormones, and surgeries for minors, with the administration characterizing the medical interventions as “chemical and surgical mutilation.”

Link to report here:

https://www.hhs.gov/press-room/hhs-report-insurance-coding-sex-rejecting-procedures-minors.html

Extract:

“According to the report, more than 225 hospitals and health systems established pediatric gender programs nationwide.

The report also analyzes nationwide claims data from 2015 through 2025 and identifies approximately $50 million in insurance claims for puberty blockers billed using endocrine disorder diagnostic code E34.9 (Endocrine Disorder, Unspecified).

It further reports that nearly $11 million in claims for patients ages 13–17 were billed using a diagnosis code for precocious puberty E301 — findings the report says warrant additional review of insurance coding practices.

I wonder what the equivalent codes are in the UKunder the NHS?

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