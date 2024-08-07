It was clear from the antics of the Democratic Party during Trump’s presidency that the Democratic Party and its sycophantic swamp dwellers – would do anything and everything to “get Trump”. They could not stand the success of Trump’s policies that looked way too much like “a rising tide floats all boats” – and with which they could not compete, because of their inadequacies on intellectual, moral and economic basis.

Once Biden was installed, like the toilets he needs to be close to at all times, the Democratic Party launched its massive tax and spend policies, hidden behind a fake pandemic.

The scamdemic has been shown to be rife with sin. Sins of commission – with unqualified hacks like Rachel Maddow impersonating medics by claiming the “vaccine” would “stop dead” once people were injected – plus politicians globally making the same claim “get vaxxed, end transmission and infection”.

Complete bullshit, preached with no medical or scientific basis or qualifications, expertise or experience,

This sin of commission was reinforced by the sin of omission committed by big pharma – who knew all along that the injections were never intended to stop transmission or infection – the sole clinical end point of trials was the reduction of symptoms – and not even the cure of those symptoms – just the reduction of them.

The scamdemic was a political device to grant power to weak politicians to enable them to virtue signal and conceal their impotence and ineptitude.

This same impotence and ineptitude were displayed by the Democratic Party and Biden over the (almost) complete last four years of the Biden residency. Open borders, useless “net zero” measures causing rampant food and energy price inflation, leaving behind enough weapons to equip a large army in Afghanistan, supporting a corrupt and CIA installed Nazi regime making bioweapons pointed at Russia sited in Ukraine, massive increases in debt, inflation reduction acts that only promote “net zero” policies and fuel inflation, the list goes on and on.

It discusses the revelation from the Robert Koch Institute in Germany and the trialling of “national ID’s/health passports” in half a dozen EU countries, the ongoing criminal investigation of EU Commission president, van der Leyen, and the ease with which digital passports authorized by the EU could be stopped (the EU is not a country and cannot issue passports or any form of ID!).

The global civil war is one where the powers that be – a few hundred global elites who want global fascism - with themselves as a bunch of Pol Pot’s, Stalin’s, Hitlers, Mussolini’s Mao’s Pinochet’s etc running the world with the Rockefellers, Gates’s, Soros’s etc - - whilst calling it “public/private partnerships! Governments cannot act in the manner in which “public/private partnerships” can act. It is illegal, so how on earth can governments create a “public/private” partnership device to do what they cannot do as a government?

Moving on. What’s to become of us in a geo-political sense? Here’s some scenarios with my estimated probabilities.

Scenario 1 – Nuclear Armageddon – probability 5-10% - if this scenario plays out, nothing much matters. Having said that, we have come through its equivalent with the injection of 5.6 billion people with experimental injections that have likely killed 17-20 million people, severely injured more than 200 million and seriously injured anther 100 million – and growing – numbers that equate to a large scale nuclear war between a few large countries.

Scenario 2 – “traditional” world war using non-nuclear weapons – probability 30-40%. The war in Ukraine has seen the emergence of new forms of weapons – drones. We have seen the utter destruction of a third of Ukraine along a 700 mile front that is about to descend into the misery of the world’s largest trench turning into a muddy quagmire with the rainy season – where the only weapon that can move much at all is a First Person View (FPV) drone that costs a few thousand bucks to make v the multi-million dollar traditional vehicles, missiles ad planes.

One F-16 v 10,000 FPV drones.

So, here’s a view on how a conventional World War 3 shapes up. China invades Taiwan, North Korea invades South Korea, NATO countries start shooting down Russian targets operating in Ukraine, the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran launch a massive drone attack on US Navy assets operating in the region:

US sending aircraft carrier, warships and fighter squadron to Middle East as region braces for Iranian retaliation | CNN Politics

And, just to throw it out there, Venezuela invades Guyana and Aruba/Netherlands Antilles.

Scenario 3 – The Ukraine war drags on through the hell of a muddy autumn and freezing cold winter – probability 30-40% - remember all those images of trench warfare from WW1 and WW2? That will happen along the world’s longest ever war trench – 700 miles – with destroyed land twenty miles either side – completely obliterated already. Out of interest, Ukraine just received two F-16’s – turns out that although their missiles can cover a few hundred miles, they cannot fly any closer that 25 miles of the line of combat because anti-aircraft missile systems will take them out. Same applies to the Russian jets of course.

One suspects that NATO is desperately trying to come up with how to combat the use of tens of thousands of FPV or similar drones attacking installations and ships simultaneously – so is Russia. The methods of war have shifted markedly. Remember how Iran successfully breached Israel’s Iron Dome defences by swamping them with drones first and missiles second – Israeli defences worked well but cost a fortune – this is the new method of war – coordinated drone and missile logistics v expense of defending against such an attack. Perhaps China has a million or two d attack drones on stand-by and is capable of producing tens of thousands a week – so do North Korea, Iran and Russia – Ukraine maybe half of that capacity.

Scenario 4 – negotiated settlement – 15-30% - very much dependent on a Trump win in November. Although the Biden influence on the Democratic Party is now zero, his and his family’s corruption, plus the CIA and Democratic Party complicity in installing the political regime plus creation of bioweapons labs means that the Democratic Party needs the war to continue to the last Ukrainian. It was not just the Biden’s using Ukraine as a clearing house for corruption – politicians on both sides of the aisle are complicit.

Those four scenarios sum to 80-120%, you can come up with your own scenarios and probabilities!

Lastly, the war in Ukraine is now almost two and a half years old, almost 900 days. If 500 soldiers combined on both sides die each day, that would work out at 450,000 dead – a 1,000 a day would be double. The ratio of wounded to dead is 3 or 5 to one. Horrific. Anyone seen any reliable estimates of human casualties from each side?

Onwards!!!

