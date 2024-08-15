Just the News published this story about a hacker’s convention in Las Vegas last weekend that revealed how easy it was to hack election machines. There was a lot of controversy around the supposedly secure Dominion voting machines in the last election that were internet enabled.

The hackers made the point that if they could come up with a host of security concerns in a weekend in Las Vegas, countries like China and Ira could exploit the vulnerabilities they pointed out and a whole lot more if they employed teams of experts over years.

Here’s the link to the hackability article:

Hackers' confab shows vulnerabilities in election machines amid testing concerns ahead of November | Just The News

A report was published a few years ago detailing the vulnerabilities and another one is due out in the coming weeks – no doubt too late to effect any change.

“While many vulnerabilities were found in election machines at the conference, Georgia is set to use outdated election machines for the November presidential election, and the EAC doesn’t have a standard testing process in place to search out vulnerabilities in election equipment.”

Ah, Georgia. Home of dirty Fani Willis of Fulton County.

“In June 2023, a nearly 2-year-old report was finally made public arising from a Georgia lawsuit that showed Dominion voting machines had significant vulnerabilities, which led the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to issue a public advisory in 2022 based on the findings. At the same time, CISA said that although vulnerabilities were found, there was no evidence that "flaws in Dominion voting machines were ever exploited," according to CBS News.”

“Gabriel Sterling, the secretary of state office's chief operating officer, said at the time that Georgia would wait until 2025 to update the voting machines because "legally, logistically and just risk-management wise, this was the safest wisest course."

Let’s take a look at the last two POTUS elections, 2016 and 2020 in Georgia,

2016 United States presidential election in Georgia - Wikipedia

2020 United States presidential election in Georgia - Wikipedia

Sorting from highest to lowest Democratic Party votes for the top five countries, we have this for each of the elections:

2016

Abd the totals across all the counties:

Trump won by more than 5 points and 211,000 votes.

2020

And the totals:

Trump lost by 0.2% and 112,000 votes. No wonder Trump wanted a recount!

Check out the change in votes for the top 5 largest Democratic Party votes per cunty.

Fulton County (dirty Fano’s stomping ground), Trump up 20,000 and Biden up 80,000 over Clinton.

DeKalb County, Trump up 17,000, Biden up 57,000

Gwinnett Cunty Trump up 19,000, Biden up 75,000

Cobb County, Trump up 12,000, Biden up 52,000

Clayton County, Trump vote up by 3,000, Biden up by 17,000.

For those 5 counties, the Trump vote increased by 70,000 and the Biden vote increased by 280,000 over Clinton’s 2016 votes = a net Biden “win” of 210,000,

The “swing” from +211,000 to -12,000 = 233,000

I suggest that those 5 counties should have paper ballots for the 2024 POTUS elections to ensure “legally, logistically and just risk-management wise, as the safest wisest course.".

The Mayor of Moscow’s wife may no longer have an interest in the Bidens (remember she gave a huge gift to Hunter Biden?) nether do the Chinese. But maybe the Ukrainians want a cackler Harris win to secure billions more in arms shipments!

Does the knee-padded caped cackler have any kind of position on Ukraine and Russia? No doubt Walz would have no compunction saluting American boots on the ground in Ukraine – as long as he can stay at home and do the politicos thing as the Harris “un-Combat Master Sergeant Batman”.

Lastly, probably nothing, but it is interesting that the number of votes cast in the 2020 Gorgia State election was almost exactly 5 million (4,999,960)! / What are the offs of that?

Onwards!!!

