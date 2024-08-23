From here:

(100) Nanotechnology in food - as with GMO foods, is the intent to improve the yield of the human race and “standardise” its appearance? plus notes on “citrullination” and the Center for Food Safety (substack.com)

The Daily Presser covers the story here:

GA Election Board Approves Rule Requiring Precincts to Compare Ballots with Voter IDs – Daily Presser

“Under this rule, if any precinct shows discrepancies where the number of ballots exceeds the number of unique voter IDs, counties must hold off on certifying the election results until suspected fraud is fully investigated and resolved.”

Let’s hope this gets round the algorithm which cuts the number of early votes for Trump and comes up with the required number of mail-in ballots for the cackling seal screeching “where’s my fish”.

Onwards!!!

