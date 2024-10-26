The imposition of “international regulations” is already in place for health, climate change and mass migration of beggars into Western welfare systems.

We can all see the impact. Rampant crime, tens of millions of people dead and dying from experimental modified mRNA injections and tripling of electricity prices because of “net zero” policies. Energy prices SHOULD be close to zero!

Noe of these regulations has been voted on by sovereign countries. They are “regulations” that by-pass national laws.

Does anyone recall being asked to vote for mass migration of beggars, r a quadrupling of electricity prices or the abolition of informed consent for toxic injections that failed clinical trials?

The EU “model” combined with the “international law” that “treaties” supersede national laws for this sort of bypassing of the evolved laws in each country is being abused by the UN and its organs plus the “billionaire” lunatic class.

The Union of European Socialist Republics – the UESR (as opposed to the now defunct USSR). operates via three “chambers” each with its own president.

The Council of Leaders – who are falling like nine-pins as common sense parties and policies emerge (Hungary, Italy, Denmark, Germany, France).

The EU Commission – who draft “Directives” based on the Council of Leaders policies – these “Directives” once approved by the EU Parliament – must be passed into national laws via national parliaments of each of the countries in the EU.

The same goes for “treaties” devised by organisations like the World Trade Organisation, the UN “net zero” and tobacco policies ad the new WHO health regulations that have switched from “advice ad recommendations” to “commandments” that circumvent all health, free speech and informed consent laws. This is “the administrative state” at the UN and EU level – policy is set by unelected and transient bureau and technocrats who are “all care and no responsibility”.

In the US, the “administrative state” takes the form of political appointees running different Federal agencies, like the EPA, Education, Justice, Health, Homeland Security and Defence Departments etc.

POTUS makes the appointments to head each agency, and agencies impose regulations that Congress does not have to approve – but can be challenged in Court and which Congress can LEGISLATE against.

Recently, SCOTUS ruled on the limitations of Federal agencies to “interpret” and “impose” regulations that go beyond the intent of laws set down by Congress.

You will recall how Biden attempted to buy middle class votes by forgiving student loans at the expense of all those who would have loved a free (taxpayer funded) education, but took a job instead, all those people who took out a student loan and paid it off, and so on and so forth.

The there was the Supreme Court decision on the so-called “Chevron doctrine”.

From Brave AI:

“The Supreme Court’s decision in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo (2024) overruled the Chevron doctrine, a 40-year-old precedent that gave federal agencies significant deference in interpreting ambiguous statutes. Here’s a breakdown of the implications:

1. Judicial review: The Court emphasized that judges must exercise their independent judgment in deciding whether an agency has acted within its statutory authority. This means courts will no longer automatically defer to an agency’s interpretation of a statute, even if it’s reasonable. 2. Agency discretion: The decision limits the scope of agency discretion, as agencies will no longer have the authority to unilaterally interpret statutes without clear congressional intent. 3. Congressional intent: The Court stressed the importance of congressional intent in statutory interpretation. If a statute is ambiguous, courts will now scrutinize the legislative history and the statute’s language to determine the intended meaning. 4. No automatic deference: Courts will no longer automatically defer to an agency’s interpretation of a statute, even if it’s reasonable. Instead, they will apply their own independent judgment to determine whether the agency’s interpretation is correct. 5. Impact on environmental and regulatory policies: The decision may lead to increased judicial scrutiny of agency regulations, potentially limiting the ability of agencies like the EPA to implement ambitious climate and environmental policies. 6. Long-term implications: The overruling of Chevron may have significant long-term consequences, as it could lead to a shift in the balance of power between the executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

Limits to the “administrative state” fly in the face of the backdoor “regulations” imposed by barmy billionaires and the UN – that bypass national sovereignty and the right of the people to elect leaders to set laws that the people want.

Here’s a link to a lengthy (2 hour) set of presentation that reveals the “red pill” that Americans either swallow ad live free and prosperous, pursuing their dreams – or ignoring the messages ad cosign themselves to poverty, hunger and insecurity, curtesy f the Harris/Walz ticket that prises this world of excited misery.

The Sovereignty Summit 4 – The Sovereignty Summit

Here’s a taste:

“As you know, the UN Summit of the Future last month produced, as expected, a deeply problematic “Pact for the Future.” This accord explicitly advanced the agenda of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Chinese Communist Party and other globalists to evolve the United Nations into a world government. As a result, the sovereignty of member nations and whatever liberties their citizens currently enjoy are imperilled.

In the interest of sounding the alarm regarding what should be a critical election issue (in the United States and worldwide), as well as performing a damage assessment regarding the emergency powers the Pact confers on Guterres, its Digital Compact and censorship requirements and open-ended funding commitments to myriad “sustainable” goals and projects to achieve them, we held the fourth of our Sovereignty Coalition’s Sovereignty Summits on the morning of Thursday, October 17.

Click the image in the link to kick-off the 2-hour video.

Onwards!!

