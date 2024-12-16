The politicians that mandated experimental modified mRNA injections, who are bankrupting their economies via lunatic “net zero” policies and are failing to evict migrant beggars are learning a hard lesson.

You are full of shit, now get out and take your handbags with you.

From here:

Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz loses vote of confidence - BBC News

“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has lost a vote of confidence in parliament, paving the way for early elections on 23 February.

Scholz called Monday's vote and had expected to lose it but calculated that triggering an early election was his best chance of reviving his party's political fortunes.

It comes around two months after the collapse of Scholz's three-party coalition government, which left the embattled chancellor leading a minority administration.”

There are seismic shifts occurring within the EU. The EU Commission President is being investigated for exceeding her authority via text messages for “vaccines” and French President Macron had to engage in shenanigans to preserve a form of government to keep Le Pen from taking control of the French Assembly of Deputies.

Macron's coalition split over how to block far right

Duch farmers formed their own political party to win control, booting out Prime Minister Ritter - who now heads up NATO and wans the EU to prepare for war with Russia.

‘We are not ready for what is coming’: Nato chief issues grimmest warning yet as he says world must prepare for WAR | The Sun

We have seen Sweden shift towards common sense, so has Italy.

The monster raving lunatic socialist “net zero” parties” in the EU have lost momentum. Normality and common sense are in danger of breaking out across the EU!

Not so n the UK, where the Marxist Labour government remains intent on further bankrupting the UK and consigning its citizens to energy poverty, food insecurity and vaxx damage,

Onwards!!!

