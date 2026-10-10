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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
Oct 10

I saw this. 😔😡😡😡😡😖. Made up charges!!!! Stay in jail that long without a court hearing?

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Bartholo
Oct 10

Julian Assange was incarcerated at HM Prison Belmarsh in London from April 11, 2019, until his release on June 24, 2024. While at Belmarsh, he was confined to his cell for 23 hours a day with one hour of supervised recreation.

On June 24, 2024, Assange pleaded guilty to one felony count of violating the Espionage Act in exchange for immediate release. His sentence was recorded as 62 months' time served.

The extradition battle took a severe toll on Julian Assange's physical and mental health over his five years at Belmarsh Prison:

Diagnosed with a recurrent depressive disorder (severe by December 2019), sometimes accompanied by psychotic features, including auditory and somatic hallucinations.

He was at high risk of suicide — a finding so central that Judge Baraitser ruled in January 2021 that extradition would be "oppressive by reason of mental harm."

He contacted the Samaritans helpline on numerous occasions.

Suffered a transient ischaemic attack (mini-stroke) on 27 October 2021, during a High Court hearing, leaving him with a drooping right eyelid, memory problems, and neurological damage. He was prescribed blood thinners.

Dramatic weight loss — he lost nearly 15 kg and was described as "precariously underweight."

A broken rib from excessive coughing due to a respiratory illness (noted by Reporters Without Borders in January 2024).

A frozen shoulder and sprained ankle caused ongoing pain.

His wife described him as having "aged prematurely."

In November 2019, 60 doctors from around the world wrote to the UK Home Secretary warning Assange "could die" in Belmarsh without urgent medical care.

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer stated his life was at risk and described the conditions as equivalent to psychological torture.

By the time of his final appeal in February 2024, he was too ill to attend court, and his wife warned he "would not survive" a US jail.

The combination of near-total isolation (23 hours a day in a small cell), the relentless legal proceedings, and the uncertainty of his fate was described by his family, medical experts, and even the court itself as the primary driver of his deterioration.

It seems that the German court has taken above Belmarsh prison treatment as an example of how to break Reiner's mind and as a method to prevent a Dissidents to raise up against the Government.

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