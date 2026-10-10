I have previously posted articles on the plight of Reiner Fuellmich here from 2 years ago:

The German government and legal system is torturing Reiner Fuellmich to death using solitary confinement as the means – he has been in solitary confinement for 4 months – maximum allowed is 15 days

Brave AI summarizes the backdrop here:

“As of October 2026, Reiner Fuellmich has been incarcerated for approximately three years, having been arrested in Germany in October 2023.

Arrest and Detention : Fuellmich was extradited from Mexico and arrested on October 13, 2023, entering pre-trial detention that lasted until his sentencing in April 2025.

Sentencing : On April 24, 2025, the Göttingen Regional Court sentenced him to three years and nine months in prison for embezzling approximately 700,000 euros from the Corona Investigative Committee.

Time Served Calculation : While he had served roughly 18 months in pre-trial detention by the time of sentencing, the court deducted only 13 months from his sentence, leaving him to serve the remainder of the term.

Current Status: He remains imprisoned at JVA Bremervörde, with an active appeal process ongoing as of mid-2026.

From here (h/t Mr. Skylight):

Reiner’s First Call With His Wife Oct 9, 2026

On October 8, 2026 Reiner was transferred to another facility.

Today was the first moment that Dr. Reiner Fuellmich was able to call his wife and speak with her.

What Reiner reports is stunning.

Let us come all together and send Dr. Fuellmich good energy, much white light and love. Thank you Thank you Thank you

❤️❤️❤️ ********* #togetherstrong

Write a letter or postcard to Reiner: On October 8, 2026 Reiner was transferred to another facility.

Here is the new address: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich JVA Lingen Haupthaus 3 Kaiserstraße 5 D - 49809 Lingen Germany

Note: Only letters and postcards are delivered to Reiner. Reiner can not receive parcels and books.

Here is the transcript of the YouTube video

Chapter 1: Context of the transfer

Reiner’s first phone call with his wife Inca. Today, Friday, October 9, 2026,

Dr. Fish was able to initiate his first phone call to his wife Inca since having

been transferred from Brima to Lingan yesterday. What Ryder reported in today’s phone call reflects on the concerns we already had regarding RER’s sudden transfer from Primma Verde to Lingan. Actually, it was already suspicious last week when the official in charge of pre-trial detention, Hideamper, shared with Dr. Filmic that in the system, it shows now that Reiner was no longer in pre-trial detention, but rather listed in the correctional system. Height camper also shared that he’d be on vacation for a week now. How convenient.

With height camper not present, Rhino would not be able to complain and refuse the transfer and or take immediate legal steps.

Chapter 2: The unexpected transfer

At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, yesterday, October 8th, 2026,

Rhina was on the phone in the middle of an interview when the prison officers unexpectedly came into his cell. That was unusual. At that hour, Reiner broke off the interview and said he would call right back. He could not. The wards in his cell told him, “Take your stuff.

We’re transferring you now.” RER gathered what he thought were his most important belongings. He was not allowed to pack a suitcase, as you can imagine.

He took his toothbrush, a few documents, and most importantly, the legal motion he’s currently writing in his own defense.

He hid that paperwork in his shirt. Then he left the cell with the officers who took him on a transfer that had clearly been planned well in advance. Through the closed door, Rhino was able to shout to the man in the neighboring cell, “I’m being transferred to Lingan, that man,

Bern, and we thank him for that.” For whom Reiner had been helping draft legal motions and pleadings called Dr. Rhina Film’s lawyer, Miss A. She was the one who informed Reiner’s wife, Inca, who is living in exile in Mexico.

The following is what was told to Dr.Rhina Film’s defense lawyer by way of an oral explanation.

Chapter 3: Logistical failures

Because of a lack of space at GVA Brea, his prison sentence could not be served

there. Read on and learn what happened at arrival at GVA Lingan. Also worth

noting in Brahma Ferd Rana was allowed to order basic groceries such as milk,

yogurt, apples, bread. Groceries are delivered twice a month, 2 weeks after

they are ordered.

Today, Friday 9th October 2026 was the day RERS’s order was due to arrive in Brama.

The food has now arrived there and it is unclear when or if it will be forwarded to his new location.

Is it being sent with the belongings from his cell? Will those belongings reach RER directly or will they be held in the prisoner’s property locker which he can access only with written permission? Dr. Filmish is now even deprived of the small amount of extra food he depends on on top of prison meals that are genuinely poor and not nutritious. This is not humane.

The transfer took 7 hours There was another prisoner who was being transferred to Verden on the way to Lingan. Fortunately, if one can put it that way in this context, Riner did not have to spend the night in Verdan. The drivers dropped the other man off and continued on to Lingan.

Chapter 4: Arrival at Lingan facility

Arriving at the Lingan facility intake station. When Dr. Rhina Filmic arrived at Lingan facilities intake station, this is where everyone lands, the people in transit and those who have just arrived. The judicial officer at the reception shook his head and said to Reiner, “Where are we supposed to put you now? We don’t have any space. We don’t have a single free cell.” So it turned out that no sentence serving cell was free at Lingan facility either. How inventive.

They put him in a provisional intake cell in the basement which is in a deplorable damp and moldy condition. Dr. Hana Furmish told his wife Inca that the ceiling is about 4 to 5 m high. From the floor it is only a slot of light. There is a bunk bed. He planned to sleep on the upper bunk to stay farther from the cold damp floor.

Preparing the provisional room included turning on the heaters and opening the single window just below the high ceiling. When Reiner sits on the upper bunk, he can catch a glimpse of the outside. The food, RER says, is worse than in Brama Verde. The dinner yesterday was disgusting. Breakfast today was a bit better. and Reiner’s extraorded food is rotting somewhere. This is not humane.

Can you imagine the following? Of course, Rhino was not allowed to take any clothing with him. So now he cannot go outside even if he were permitted to.

He cannot take yard time because he lacks the required clothing. It is cold.

Reiner is cold. Dr. Rhina Film’s defense immediately took legal action.

Chapter 5: Legal and medical concerns

entire story is beyond an orchestrated series of plot twists. In particular, because of Dr. Furiki’s abduction from Mexico by the BKA, Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office, the national equivalent of the FBI in the United States or the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom acting on the instructions of the then interior

Minister N. phaser and especially because of the extreme Guantanamo like measures of so-called white or clean torture ordered by judge Schindler of the Guttingan regional court at GVA Rosto Dr. Philik is with a probability bordering on certainty severely traumatized that is the conclusion of the expert report already submitted by the psychologist Dr. Andrea Christidis which incorporates a short report by Dr. T. Kulken a specialist in psychosomatic medicine and a psychiatric report by the New Zealand psychiatrist Dr. Renee de Moshi.

Dr. Rene Moshi visited Dr. Rhina Fermik on September 6, 2026 in Brema Ferd.

We published the interview with Dr. Rene Moshi on Rhina’s YouTube channel, Rhina Furik News Network. See the link.

Not too many details are public about the extreme torturous measures Rhina was subjected to. Who cannot see that it would help Dr. Ra Fermik to have urgent access to a humane specialist in medical trauma therapy? The facts neither GV nor GVA Lingan can provide it. Not even basic medical care is guaranteed in the prison as several inmates confirmed in sworn statements.

Chapter 6: Summary and conclusion

Summary of yesterday’s and today’s events. Dr. Rhina Filmik was moved without warning from GVA Primma Verde to GVA Lingan on October 8th, 2026. The oral explanation given was that because of a lack of space at GVA Bremaverde his prison sentence could not be served there. This is simply not true. On arrival at GVA Lingan, however, it turned out that no sentence serving cell was free there either. This is unacceptable particularly since Rhino was told by another inmate in Primma Verde that two cells next to his were free and the defense lawyer established that at least one cell in the sentence surveying unit at GVA Perema Verde is in fact free. Dr. The filmic is now housed provisionally at GVA Lingan in an intake cell in the basement which is in a deplorable, damp and moldy condition. He cannot take your time because he lacks the required clothing. He is cold.

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