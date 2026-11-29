From here:

Hackers Got Into The Code Behind 99 Of World’s 100 Biggest Companies... And May Have Altered It | ZeroHedge

“German software giant SAP has confirmed a cybersecurity incident after hackers reportedly got into its GitHub development environment and used stolen employee credentials to copy and alter source code. SAP says 99 of the world’s 100 largest companies run on its software, according to its corporate fact sheet.

Der Spiegel broke the story on Thursday, citing an internal memo and people inside the company. According to an insider quoted by the magazine, the attackers obtained SAP employees’ authentication tokens and used them to copy source code on GitHub and change some of it. Sources told Spiegel the intruders may have had help from AI agents. Internally the response is code-named “Project Granite,” and staff were asked to keep the details confidential.

It is the second time this year SAP’s developer ecosystem has been hit through GitHub.

On April 29, hackers injected credential-stealing malware into four official SAP npm packages tied to its Cloud Application Programming Model and Cloud MTA Build Tool, a supply-chain attack researchers dubbed “Mini Shai-Hulud” that was built to harvest GitHub and npm tokens, SSH keys and cloud logins, as BleepingComputer reported at the time. Separately, the Gentlemen ransomware gang listed SAP on its leak site in late October, pointing to the company’s Latin American operations. Neither incident has been tied to this one.

It also caps a brutal month for corporate and government networks. Intruders got into the Treasury Department’s FinCEN hours after word broke of a breach at the CIA, the European Commission was targeted in an AI-driven cyberattack, and this week FIFA admitted a “criminal cyber-attack” after a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club dumped its files online.

There was also the hack into the UK’s Department of Work and Pensions and Lloyds Bank plc and even FBI computers covered here:

(100) System ‘glitches’ impact major data bases on both sides of the Atlantic- just how secure are banking, social security and defence systems?

All about the ‘cloud?

From Brave AI:

“he cloud is a global network of remote servers that store, manage, and process data over the internet, rather than on local hardware. ⁠ It allows users to access computing resources, such as storage, software, and processing power, on-demand via the internet without managing physical infrastructure. ⁠

Key characteristics include:

Remote Infrastructure : Data and applications reside in data centers owned by providers like Microsoft Azure , Amazon Web Services (AWS) , and Google Cloud . ⁠

Accessibility : Users can access their files and services from any device with an internet connection. ⁠

Pay-as-you-go : Consumers rent computing resources from third-party providers instead of purchasing their own servers. ⁠

Virtualization: The technology uses virtualization to create flexible computing environments from physical hardware. ⁠

Common examples of cloud services include Gmail, Netflix, Dropbox, and OneDrive.

“100% of “the cloud” is run by data centers. The cloud is not an abstract or virtual entity; it is a service model that relies entirely on physical infrastructure housed in data centers to store, process, and move data. ⁠

Every digital activity performed in the cloud, such as running software or streaming video, depends on real servers located in these physical facilities.

Hyperscale data centers, operated by major providers like AWS , Microsoft Azure , and Google Cloud , host the vast majority of this cloud capacity. ⁠

While the term “cloud” refers to the logical, remote access to computing resources, the underlying hardware exists exclusively within data center buildings globally.

Every cloud has a weakness?

Then there’s this also from Zero Hedge:

“HOLY SH*T”: Top Computer Scientist Warns AI Labs Hiding “Bombshells” That Could Shatter Encryption Worldwide | ZeroHedge

“In a blog post titled “HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT,” Aaronson alleged that OpenAI and Anthropic are rumored to have been knocking down mathematical problems at such a rapid pace that some breakthroughs are appearing on GitHub without the fanfare of traditional press announcements. Perhaps the most unsettling revelation concerns cryptography, the technology underpinning everything from cryptocurrency wallets and banking transactions to classified government communications.

Github?

“Aaronson’s warning comes amid a wave of technology outages and cybersecurity breaches that have rattled some of America’s most powerful corporations and government agencies. Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, JPMorgan Chase and the NSA have suffered service disruptions, while the CIA, FBI and Department of Homeland Security have been hit by separate cybersecurity incidents.”

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