From here:

Germans Have Had Enough: Majority Now Oppose Arming Ukraine As Merz Keeps Writing Checks | ZeroHedge

“ In the Körber Foundation’s annual Berlin Pulse survey, released Nov. 24, 53% said Germany should not support Ukraine militarily in its war with Russia, against 46% who said it should. A year earlier, 59% backed military aid.”

“Forsa conducted the survey for the foundation by telephone with 1,501 eligible voters from Sept. 15 to 28, with a margin of error of 2.5 points. The east has turned hardest: 67% of eastern Germans oppose military support, against 50% in the west, according to Forsa’s tables.

“Supporters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) oppose arming Ukraine by 88% to 11%, while majorities of every other party’s voters still back it: 73% of Greens, 67% of CDU/CSU voters, 64% of Social Democrats and 61% of Left Party supporters. The AfD’s rise has the CDU weighing an all-party government to keep it from power in Saxony-Anhalt.”

I wonder whether this is the same in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK?

War is an expensive business.

(100) EU pledges 45 billion euros to Ukraine for 2027- the UK’s share is 11 billion euros

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan