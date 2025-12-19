From here:

Germany headed for biggest deficit since reunification, Bundesbank says

“Berlin is planning to plough hundreds of billions of euros into infrastructure and defence in the coming years, moving away from its long-held focus on fiscal discipline in a bid to revive an economy that has lost competitiveness.

The central Bundesbank estimates these investments, combined with tax cuts and transfers, will push the government’s deficit to 4.8% of economic output in 2028, the highest level since 1995 after the reunification with East Germany.

Germany has long been a staunch adherent of the Maastricht Treaty hat sought to provide prudent guidelines for EU countries.

“The main limits specified in the treaty are:

A country’s annual budget deficit should not exceed 3% of its gross domestic product (GDP). A country’s government debt should not exceed 60% of its GDP. A country’s inflation rate should not exceed the rate of the three best-performing EU Member States by more than 1.5 percentage points. A country’s long-term interest rate should not exceed that of the three best-performing Member States by more than 2 percentage points. A country must maintain a stable exchange rate by remaining within the fluctuation margins of the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM II) for at least two years prior to joining the euro.

The ratio of Germany’s government debt to its gross domestic product (GDP) was approximately 63.89 percent in 2024, according to Statista.

Projections indicate that the ratio will continue to rise, reaching an estimated 63.60 percent by the end of 2025 and potentially 68.00 percent by 2027 according to Trading Economics.

“The German central bank, which advises the government on economic policy, said this would violate fiscal rules enshrined in the constitution and urged the government to take action.”

“The German government, a coalition between the centre-right Christian Democrats and centre-left Social Democrats, has secured an exemption for defence spending and for a special 500-billion euro ($585.60 billion) infrastructure fund.”

“On the upside, the cumulative overall effect of infrastructure and defence spending will add around 1.3 percentage points to GDP between 2025 and 2028, the Bundesbank said.

It estimates that every euro invested in those sectors will add roughly 70 cents to economic output. “

Spend one euro, get 70 cents in increased activity. Sounds like a bargain!

“However, the long-term effects are less clear and often negative. Research indicates that sustained increases in government spending can lead to “crowding out” of private investment, as higher government borrowing raises interest rates and reduces private sector savings and investment.

“ A study on OECD countries found that a 1 percentage point reduction in the ratio of primary spending to GDP led to a cumulative increase in the investment/GDP ratio of 0.8 percentage points after five years, suggesting that lower government spending can boost private investment.”

“In summary, while government spending can stimulate GDP growth in the short term, particularly during economic downturns and when directed toward productive investments, its long-term effects are often negative due to crowding out, inefficiency, and reduced private sector activity.”

“Investment requirements for the broader transition are substantial. Studies estimate that reaching net zero by 2045 will require between €5 trillion and €6 trillion in total investment, with incremental investments needed at around €72 billion per year—just under 2% of GDP—according to a KfW Group study.”

“Germany’s nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was estimated at $5.013 trillion in 2025 according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Spend everything you produce on insane and fake “net zero” policies.

Germany has abolished some tax payer funded subsidies for offshore wind – which has resulted in the abandonment of these projects.

It used to be “pay peanuts, get monkeys” now its pay boat loads, get insane bureaucrats”

Onwards!!!

