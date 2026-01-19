From here:

‘SUPERPOWER’: The FIFTEEN German Soldiers Sent to ‘Defend’ Greenland Have Already Returned Home (VIDEO) | The Gateway Pundit | by Paul Serran

“Troops were sent! 15 French, 13 Germans, 2 Norwegians, 2 Finns, and 1 Briton.

“According to the report, the withdrawal order came from Berlin on the morning of Jan. 18. The soldiers received no reasoning — just a directive to return home — forcing them to cancel all scheduled meetings. Their flight was booked for noon, meaning they spent just 44 hours in Greenland between landing and takeoff.”

The Bundeswehr later stated that ‘the soldiers have left Greenland as mission concludes’.”

“What mission? They changed a couple of lightbulbs? What could they accomplish in 44 hours?”.

Was this NATO mission or several national missions, co-ordinated between those 5 countries. Were they invited by Greenland, by Norway or by NATO?

Rump has not sent any troops to Greenland, yet. Finland, Germany, Norway, France and the UK have!!!

Onwards!