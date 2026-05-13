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‘I’m leaving Germany’ – Famed Youtuber with 2 million followers cites crime, immigration, and crumbling economy for his decision to leave his country

“Radical Living also discusses the firewall against the anti-immigration AfD party, stating: “So Germany saying, ‘Oh, we are the most democratic country in the world.’ It’s absolute bullshit. It’s just not true.”

““Once you have children, you also think about where you want to raise them, especially if you have a daughter. I don’t think Germany is a good place to raise a daughter anymore because women, in general, don’t feel safe walking down the street at night,” he said in the 36-minute video, which was published for his 2 million followers.”

““You don’t have to take it from me; there are public petitions in all major German cities. Women want vouchers for free taxi rides at night, and in Berlin, they want women-only subway wagons. The stories you hear about what women have to endure in Berlin public transport are just messed up.”

What he does not mention is that 59 percent of all crimes involving sexual violence at train stations and trains involve migrants. There are now 90 violent crimes per day in German train stations and on trains, as trains increasingly become “no-go zones” that are a threat to women.”

Youtuber Radical Living, whose videos often receive over 100 million views, talks about why he is leaving the Germany, including problems with immigration, crime, and anti-democratic efforts to ban the AfD party

Last updated: May 12, 2026 15:30

ByRemix News Staff25 seconds ago

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Massively popular German Youtuber “Radical Living,” known for his comedic shorts about expat life and European countries, has opened up in a video about his decision to leave Germany, with crime and immigration playing a major role in his decision.

Contents

“Radical Living” discusses the AfD and freedom of speechAre there really better options?

Incredibly, “Radical Living” even addresses the idea that Germany is not a democracy anymore, due to its efforts to ban the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and exclude it at all levels of government participation.

The video has already garnered 1.7 million views.

“Once you have children, you also think about where you want to raise them, especially if you have a daughter. I don’t think Germany is a good place to raise a daughter anymore because women, in general, don’t feel safe walking down the street at night,” he said in the 36-minute video, which was published for his 2 million followers.

“You don’t have to take it from me; there are public petitions in all major German cities. Women want vouchers for free taxi rides at night, and in Berlin, they want women-only subway wagons. The stories you hear about what women have to endure in Berlin public transport are just messed up.”

What he does not mention is that 59 percent of all crimes involving sexual violence at train stations and trains involve migrants. There are now 90 violent crimes per day in German train stations and on trains, as trains increasingly become “no-go zones” that are a threat to women.

“If a woman can’t walk down the street at night and feel safe, you have failed as a society. It’s ridiculous that every time something happens, politicians just say we have a ‘knife problem’ or suggest women should dress differently.”

However, “Radical Living” is far from the only German feeling this way. Polling from the prestigious Allensbach Institute showed last year that 81 percent of Germans say there are too many refugees and that 58 percent of Germans believe there are too many foreigners in general. The survey also showed that the number of Germans who feel safe in their own country has dropped by one point since last year, falling to 60 percent, a new record low.

““Radical Living” points to the general feeling of insecurity felt, even in wealthier neighborhoods like Prenzlauer Berg.

“You can also see the decline in small things. You can’t go to the supermarket anymore without feeling like we’re living in a crime-polluted society.”

“Even in Prenzlauer Berg, one of the best neighborhoods in Berlin, you go into a drugstore like DM and have to ask the cashier to unlock basic products like shampoo or cream because they get stolen so much. Even in a normal supermarket like Edeka, they are locking up alcohol and Red Bulls—things that cost only €1.50—with security tags. What kind of society is this becoming?” he asks.

“Radical Living” also cites Christmas markets, which have become militarized due to the threat of Islamic terror suspects.

“Last year, several were canceled because they couldn’t afford the ‘terror defense’ anymore. It costs millions of euros to put those barriers up. If Christmas markets—a place of joy that people look forward to in December—get canceled because they can’t afford terror defense, many things have gone wrong in this country.”

Sounds like every country in the EU and also the UK.

“He says he believes other European countries have more democracy, such as Austria and the Netherlands, which have also had right-wing parties in parliament.

“You know, they are in talks with other parties, and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s what a democracy is. So I would say Germany calls itself a democracy, but it doesn’t act like one. That’s also the reason why the AfD has become so popular among a fifth or more of German voters, because there are old parties, and they won’t address the issues that have arisen in the last two decades. So that’s why the party was formed, right? Because people are unhappy with politics,” he said.

Well, I will say it – Continental Europe has the same problems – a socialist welfare state, immigration of Islamists and the insane ‘net zero’ policies – all of which are destroying society from within.

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