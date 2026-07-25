Failing to account for almost 3/4 of a billion in costs for housing foreign criminal compared to Germany????First the UK, from Brave AI

“As of mid-2025, there were approximately 10,700 to 10,800 foreign nationals in prisons in England and Wales, representing roughly 12% of the total prison population. Specifically, Ministry of Justice statistics recorded 10,772 foreign national offenders in custody on June 30, 2025, out of a total prison population of 87,334 in that region.

Key details regarding this demographic include:

Largest Nationalities : Albanian nationals constitute the largest single group (approximately 11% of foreign national offenders), followed by Polish , Romanian , Irish , and Lithuanian nationals.

Trends : While the number of foreign nationals has risen by 16% since 2020, the overall proportion has remained relatively stable, having been 11.7% in 2020 and 12.2% in 2015.

Geographic Scope : These figures specifically pertain to England and Wales ; separate statistics are published for Scotland and Northern Ireland on different timetables.

Cost: The annual cost of housing these offenders is estimated at approximately £580 million to £630 million, based on average prison place costs.

Cost- around £600 million every year to ‘house’ around 11,000 foreigners.

Now for Germany. From here:

Foreign nationals now make up nearly half of Germany’s prison population

“Foreign nationals now account for almost 45 percent of Germany’s prison population, with the proportion approaching 60 percent in Berlin and Hamburg, according to figures obtained from all 16 state justice ministries.

An analysis by the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung found that 27,000 of the 60,408 people held in German prisons or pretrial detention as of March 2026 did not possess German citizenship. That puts the nationwide foreign-prisoner rate at a record 44.8 percent, up from roughly 30 percent in 2015.

““Language barriers are a major problem,” association chairman René Müller told the newspaper, explaining that interpreters are not always available and translation technology cannot replace the direct communication needed to address prisoners’ problems and prepare them for release.

“Remix News reported on this back in 2024, when it was estimated that German prisons cost taxpayers approximately €4.14 billion annually, with around €1.82 billion spent incarcerating foreign nationals. At the time, foreign prisoners already made up more than half of the inmate population in several states.”

€1.82 billion spent incarcerating 27,000 foreign nationals in German prison compared to £600 million every year to ‘house’ around 11,000 foreigners.

£22,222 per UK prisoner v £67,500 per German prisoner- three times the cost !!!- maybe the UK has its costs wrong!!!!

I wonder if politicians would vote for State Assisted suicide – for those that wanted it of course!

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