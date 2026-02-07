“Dunkelflaute is a German term meaning “dark doldrums” or “dark wind lull,” describing a meteorological phenomenon where prolonged periods of low wind and little to no sunlight result in significantly reduced or near-zero generation from wind and solar power. “

“Dunkelflaute” is a German term meaning “dark doldrums” or “dark wind lull,” describing a meteorological phenomenon where prolonged periods of low wind and little to no sunlight result in significantly reduced or near-zero generation from wind and solar power. Natural gas usually makes up the slack for vital electricity generation.

But there is a major problem – dwindling natural gas storage.

From here:

Gas shortage – the situation is getting worse and worse

“The energy situation in Germany is worsening and the risk of a gas shortage is increasing noticeably. On 30.01.2026, German gas storage facilities were around 32.75%, which corresponds to about 82.3 TWh of stored energy (risknet: 01.02.26).

This level is close to the legal minimum of 30% as of February 1.

This is critical because storage systems have to provide short-term flexibility in winter. Pipeline flows cannot be increased at will, so consumption peaks are primarily cushioned by storage withdrawals. If consumption remains the same, typical of winter, the remaining gas reserves will only last a maximum of about six weeks in a tense scenario. The colder the weather, the faster the populations fall, because daily withdrawals re increase sharply on frosty days.

Th conclusion is here:

“The situation is coming to a head because several buffers are weaker at the same time: low German storage levels, even lower reserves in the Netherlands, weather-related restrictions in the USA and physically limited growth opportunities from Norway.

If consumption and weather remain unfavourable, the reserve shrinks quickly. Then storage management, demand flexibility and power plant deployment will determine how stable the system will be through the next few weeks in winter. (KOB)

Can’t gt gas from the Netherlands, US supplies in doubt, demand will probably increase in the middle of this winter, - wind and solar are useless, power black-outs and power rationing on the way?-

‘wattsupwiththat’ discussed the issue here:

Germany’s Natural Gas Storage Level Dwindles To Just 28%… Increasingly Critical – Watts Up With That?

“Myth: Cold, harsh winter

Fact: Current winter significantly warmer

“Politicians are blaming “the cold winter” for the woes. But the real reason is the country’s catastrophic energy supply mismanagement, especially the transition to green energies.”

“Based on recent meteorological data from the German Weather Service (DWD), the winter of 2025/26 (up to early February) has been significantly warmer than the 1961–1990 reference period, which the DWD likes to use when reporting its monthly climate reports.

Th religious climate liars are getting desperate – people will suffer and maybe die as a direct consequence.

Onwards!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan