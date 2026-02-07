Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
30m

They're really foolish. Very unlike 'German Prescision'. My ex has a German partner. They went at Christmas time. He was bitterly disappointed - dirty, tatty, full of litter and immigrants making cities no go areas. A huge shame.

Reply
Share
Sherry 1's avatar
Sherry 1
8m

I wish these people who a.) bought into the green scam or b.) saw the money to be made off taxpayer subsidies and grifted would WAKE UP. Wind and solar are destroying what was originally the objective. The planet and everything on it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture