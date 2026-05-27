From here:

Germany’s Tax Revenue Collapse Signals Fiscal And Industrial Breakdown | ZeroHedge

“Every social welfare system - and with it the entire state apparatus - has been structured around the assumption of disproportionately rising tax revenues. Where this ultimately leads can be seen in the spending behavior of the federal government. Berlin has maneuvered itself into a self-reinforcing spending spiral. The rules of prudent bookkeeping, once considered binding even for political leaders, have been discarded in the stampede of the new socialism. Federal expenditures are now increasing at an annual rate of more than 5%. Yet the federal government itself has suffered an 8.3% decline in tax revenues compared with last year.”

“ Treasurers across Germany are fighting on the front lines against the consequences of the destructive ideology of the green transformation. They are the first to notice how industrial zones are emptying out - a process that has accelerated in former industrial centers where Germany once dominated global markets in automobiles, machinery, and chemicals. Now those same regions are watching their municipal revenues implode.

The consequences are severe: in the first four months of the year, total municipal tax revenues fell by 20.4%. The permanent economic depression is destroying the business tax base — the fiscal anchor of local government finances - and is virtually forcing Berlin into additional bailout measures to stabilize municipalities.”

“With almost visible pride, Finance Minister Klingbeil recently announced that Germany would require an additional €800 billion in debt by 2030 to achieve the coalition’s ambitious political objectives. Quite apart from the fact that these goals are driving the country and its economy into chaos, the real figure will likely exceed €1 trillion merely to keep this decaying ship afloat.”

“Germany’s government debt-to-GDP ratio stood at 63.5% in 2025, according to the latest official data from the Bundesbank and Eurostat. “

From Brave AI: “Germany’s fiscal debt-to-GDP ratio is projected to rise significantly in the near term due to a major expansionary budget passed in late 2025. According to the European Commission and IMF forecasts, the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to reach 65.8% in 2026 and rise further to 68.0% (or approximately 68%) in 2027.

So, an increase in debt to GDp of5% in two years as for GDP growth?

! 2025 Actual: 0.2% annual growth, ending a recessionary period.

2026 Projection: Estimates vary between 0.5% (Trading Economics) and 1.5% (OECD/Ifo), with most analysts expecting a pickup in private investment and public spending.

2027 Projection: Expected to reach 1.2% to 1.5% as structural reforms and infrastructure projects take full effect

(100) – Blame ‘net zero’? - German unemployment tops 3 million

“…the nominal economy nearly tripled from €1.59 trillion in 1991 to €4.47 trillion in 2025, “

Which works out at at annual compound growth rate of around 3%. You could infer that the insane green ‘net zero’ policies have permanently reduced German GDP by around 2% PER ANNUM!

In France – from Brave AI:

“Looking ahead to 2027, the deficit is projected to rise to 5.7% of GDP due to sizeable primary deficits and increased interest payments, with public debt expected to climb to approximately 120% of GDP. “

In Italy: “Public Debt: Despite deficit improvements, Italy’s public debt is projected to rise, reaching 137.4% of GDP in 2026 and potentially 139.2% by 2027.

UK

As of May 2026, the UK’s public sector net debt is approximately 93.1% to 96.4% of GDP,

2025/26 Headline Deficit: £132 billion (4.3% of GDP)

2026/27 Forecast Deficit: £125 billion (~3.6% of GDP)

An 8% worsening in debt to GDP in just two years.

The UK and EU are rapidly running out of other people’s money because of their bloated welfare budgets.

Onwards!

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