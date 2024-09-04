From here:

‘Wrong’ Party Wins Election, German Govt Now Claims They Miscounted – The Right Briefing

“They see this as another example of how traditional parties might be bending the rules to keep new players off the field. After all, if you can’t beat them in the polls, why not ‘miscount’ them out?

This incident has sparked discussions on election integrity, the fairness of political systems, and whether the establishment truly respects the democratic process when the results don’t swing their way. For some, this isn’t just about Germany; it’s a cautionary tale of what might be happening in democracies worldwide, where the voice of the right is being tampered with, not by outright denial, but through bureaucratic ‘errors’.

“Many are calling this out as more than just a simple mistake. Why does this matter? Because if it can happen in Germany, with its strict rules and orderly conduct, what’s stopping it from happening elsewhere?”

Germany is in a growing club of those that rig elections!

Spare a thought for Andrew Bridge in the UK.

From the 2019 UK general election.

And from the election on 4 July 2024

And if you believe that result, you probably need to go get your 12th C19 booster.

Shameful.

Onwards!!!

