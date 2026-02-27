Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
35m

Perhaps instead of taking down their forests for this BS climate change rhetoric - which scientists have now confirmed TREES are the way to go, they'll stop this mindless mandated WEF crap. Even China knows the importance of trees!!!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture