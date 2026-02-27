From here:

‘This reform is a disaster’: Climate groups slam Germany for scrapping renewable heating law

“Germany’s government has now agreed to scrap the renewable heating mandate, as well as the requirement for expert consultation when installing a new system.”

“Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said homeowners would be able to choose sources including “hybrid models, biomass; yes, even gas and oil heating, but with an increasing proportion of biogas or bio-oil”.

“Germany is the biggest greenhouse gas emitter in the EU, with the nation still relying on oil and gas for nearly 80 per cent of its heating.

The legislation previously stated that newly installed heating systems were required to use at least 65 per cent renewable energy - such as a heat pump.”

“The reform will now allow homeowners to use oil and gas instead.”

“The right-wing Alternative für Deutschland slammed the law’s promotion of heat pumps, accusing the Green Party of “forcing” households to make costly interventions and removing their freedom of choice.

From Brave AI:

“Germany has scrapped the mandatory 65% renewable energy requirement for new heating systems, a key provision of the 2023 law introduced by the Greens.

The revised heating law, agreed upon by Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s CDU/CSU and SPD coalition, now allows homeowners to install oil and gas boilers without restrictions.

This change fulfills a campaign promise by Merz and aims to restore freedom of choice, particularly amid declining sales of modern heating systems under the previous law.

Instead of the renewable mandate, the new law introduces a green gas quota starting in 2029, requiring gas and oil systems to operate with at least 10% climate-friendly fuels like biomethane or bio-oil, increasing progressively until 2040.

The government maintains that building-sector emissions targets will still be met, though environmental groups and the opposition Greens have strongly criticized the move, calling it a setback for climate goals and a “huge gift” to the fossil fuel industry.

Heat pump subsidies will remain in place until at least 2029, and the law supports a “technology-open” approach, including hybrid systems, biomass, and district heating. Germany still relies on oil and gas for nearly 80% of residential heating, and the country aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2045.

