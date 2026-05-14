Let’s set the backdrop – from Brave AI:

“German unemployment surpassed the 3 million mark for the first time in over a decade in August 2025, reaching 3.025 million people and pushing the national unemployment rate to 6.4%.

“ Historical Context : The unemployment rate had not exceeded 3 million since February 2015 , when it previously hit similar levels before falling to around 5% in 2019.

Regional Disparities : As of August 2025, the highest unemployment rates were recorded in city-states like Berlin (10.5%) and Bremen (11.8%) , while southern states like Bavaria (4.2%) and Baden-Württemberg (4.7%) remained the lowest.

Economic Drivers : The rise is attributed to industrial job losses (over 110,000 lost in industry in the past year), high energy costs, fierce competition from China, and geopolitical tensions, including US import tariffs and the war in Ukraine.

Political Response: Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Labor Minister Bärbel Bas emphasized the need for reforms and highlighted a €500 billion special infrastructure fund as a countermeasure, though critics argue these effects will take years to materialize.”

Now a couple of recent headlines:

Germany banks on new gas-fired power plants to secure energy supply

“The gas-fired power stations are intended to compensate for the phase-out of coal planned for 2038, and to act as a backup in future during periods of low solar and wind energy generation.

“modelling by the Federal Network Agency showed a supply shortfall would be imminent from 2031 onwards if no measures were taken.

The new plants are due to be built from that year at the latest, and they are also due to be designed to be able to run on hydrogen in a carbon-neutral manner after 2045.

Electricity customers in Germany will face a new levy from 2031 to finance the costs of construction. Reiche said it was not yet possible to say how high the levy would be.“

The government charges taxes to increase energy bills- then charges taxes to correct the cock-up.

And this:

‘Contradictory signal’: Germany scraps renewable heating law just as heat pumps gain momentum

“A draft law requiring German households to replace fossil-fuelled boilers with climate-friendly alternatives has been dropped by the Cabinet.

The Buildings Energy Act, also known as the Heating Act, has come under constant fire from critics who feared it would force households to spend thousands of euros on new systems.”

“ She (Economics Minister Katherina Reiche) announced that the “rigid” requirement that new heating systems must be powered by at least 65 per cent renewable energy would be abolished, along with “forced heating system replacements or bans”. This includes the ban on new oil and gas heating systems, phased in since 2024.”

“The changes come as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s coalition government attempts to reverse declining approval ratings amid wrangling over tax, pension and welfare reforms.“

Small wonder the Afd is gaining popularity!

“To reverse current environmental policies, the AfD proposes:

Abolishing all climate laws at both the national and European levels, including a withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement and the European Green Deal .

Ending the energy transition (Energiewende) by scrapping the Renewable Energy Act, Energy Saving Regulations, and bioenergy subsidies.

Expanding fossil fuels and nuclear power , advocating for cheap fossil gas, lignite, and the reversal of the nuclear phase-out, while opposing wind and solar energy as harmful to nature and health.

Cutting climate funding, including reducing the construction of electric vehicle infrastructure and eliminating climate protection programs without replacement.”

You know it makes sense!

It’s not just Germany that is considering scrapping “green” polies and enjoying the polling benefitsL

(100) JUST IN: Right-wing One Nation Party ahead of both major parties in new poll

From Brave AI:

“Pauline Hanson’s One Nation advocates for abandoning net zero targets and withdrawing from the United Nations Paris Agreement, arguing that these commitments cause “economic suicide” through job losses and higher energy costs. “

The other political parties are ‘wilting’ from the sheer stupidity of the insane ‘net zero ‘ policies.

“In Australia, the Liberal Party recently voted to discard its net zero commitment, pressured by its coalition partner, the National Party, which had already dispensed with the policy to appeal to rural and regional voters.

THE popularity of the Reform party in the UK, reflects its policy on the ‘net zero’ insanity:

“Reform UK’s official policy is to scrap the UK’s legally binding 2050 net zero emissions target, end subsidies for renewable energy sources like wind and solar, and fast-track new oil and gas exploration to lower energy costs. The party argues that net zero policies are economically damaging and scientifically unnecessary, with leader Nigel Farage characterizing the climate crisis as a non-issue or “hoax” in various public statements.”

Perhap reality is sinking in amongst the lunatic fringe in most countries.

Not so in the UK of course whose policy is dominated by a leading contender to replace Starmer – ‘Crazy ed’ Miliband whose most recent foray into insanity includes this:

“Utterly shameful”: Miliband moves to permanently block new North Sea drilling

“Labour is set to introduce legislation that would permanently ban new oil and gas drilling licences in the UK, making it significantly harder for future governments to reopen the North Sea to new exploration.

The proposed Energy Independence Bill, outlined in Wednesday’s King’s Speech, would place Ed Miliband’s current moratorium on new drilling into law. The legislation would also formally ban onshore fracking.”

Miliband is in dire need of a thorough psychiatric evaluation.

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