Check out this short one minute clip on Rumble!

Glenn Beck Exposes the Islamic Takeover of America

Texas taken over by Islam? – sounds all too familiar.

UK law, US Constitution v Sharia law

Segregation and apartheid v “assimilation” and /”blending in” with the community.

Profile of Beck from Brave AI:

“Glenn Lee Beck (born February 10, 1964) is an American conservative political commentator, radio host, entrepreneur, and television producer.

Beck hosts the nationally syndicated radio show The Glenn Beck Program, which airs weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time and on Saturdays from 6:00 a.m..

The show is broadcast on nearly 400 stations and is the third highest-rated national radio talk show among adults aged 25 to 54.”

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription to support my work.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan