Global internet (CLOUDfare) crashes – maybe AI has stopped working ?– how about Bitcoin wallets and internet banking?
It is not every web page/site – Cloudfare is working hard to restore access.
From here:
“I’m Panicking WTF”: Cloudflare Outage Sparks Global Internet Chaos | ZeroHedge
I haven't been able to reach several Substack pages / accounts because of this Cloudfare tech 'problem' . It immediately made me wonder why Substack had been left alone all this time. It seemed only a matter of time before Substack would also be attacked, because a lot of uncompromised researchers manage to get their information out there. A while ago, I watched a podcast with Debbie Lerman and Sasha Latypove, and Debbie mentioned that she had also noticed strange things on her Substack that resembled forms of censorship and indirect prevention of information disclosure, etc. But today it was possible to open the Substack website again. But for how long?